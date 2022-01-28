Pokémon Legends Arceus is here and many players are already diving into the region of Hisui, which features a wide roster of Pokémon sure to help you in your quest to both unravel the mysteries surrounding the familiar region and complete your Pokédex. With that said, among the many Pokémon players can add to their teams, the Grass/Flying-type Shaymin is considered a fan-favorite. We will now tell you where to catch a Shaymin in the newly released and highly praised Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Where to Catch Shaymin in Pokémon Legends Arceus

Differently from many of the other Pokémon available in Pokémon Legends Arceus, for players to encounter Shaymin in the game they need to have a save file of either Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield in their console. With that out of the way, those that have the saved data of either title in their Nintendo Switch will gain access to a special request called ”A Token of Gratitude” upon finishing the title’s main story. After finishing the main story, you will be able to trigger the special request by heading to Jubilife Village. After doing that, just go to Obisidian Fieldlands and talk to an NPC called Medi, who will ask you to go to a field of Gracidea flowers located on Floaro Gardens, an area located northeast of Aspiration Hill. Upon arriving at the location, a cutscene will play out and you will be able to capture Shaymin.

To recap, here’s what you need to do to capture Shaymin in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Have a save file of either Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield.

Finish the main story.

Go to Jubilife Village.

Select the ”A Token of Gratitude” request.

Go to Obisidian Fieldlands and meet Medi.

Head to the field of Gracidea flowers.

Catch Shaymin.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.