Pokémon Legends Arceus gives its players the ability to explore the world in ways never seen before in the franchise, as they can now make use of your Pokpémon in way more dynamic ways, which includes the ability to use them as mounts as you travel through the familiar region of Hisui. With that said, among all the mounts available in the game, Stantler’s evolution Wyrdeer is the first one to become available to players. But how can you evolve your Stantler into Wyrdeer? To answer that and more here’s how to evolve your Stantler into a Wyrdeer in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer in Pokémon Legends Arceus

After you get a Stantler in Pokémon Legends Arceus, which can be done by going to either Wayward wood, on Coronet Highlands, or Deertrack Heights, on Obisidian Fieldlands, you can evolve them into a Wyrdeer in Pokémon Legends Arceus by first leveling up the Pokémon to level 21 and unlocking the Psyshield Bash move. Once you unlock the move, you just need to master it, by reaching level 31. Once you do that, you just need to use the move’s Agile variant 20 times when in battle. Once you do that, just open your satchel and trigger Stantler’s evolution.

To recap, here’s what you need to do to evolve your Stantler into a Wyrdeer in Pokémon LA:

Get a Stantler.

Level them up to level 21.

Get Psyshield Bash.

Level the Pokémon up to level 31.

Use the Agile version of Psyshield Bash 20 times when battling.

Evolve your Stantler into a Wyrdeer.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the game here.