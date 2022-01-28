Pokemon Legends: Arceus features wide open areas for players to explore, and you can ride certain Pokemon to get around faster and reach new areas. Riding Pokemon is nothing new for the series, but Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes things to the next level and gives players multiple mounts with unique purposes. If you’re trying to surf, fly, or just get around faster, you’ll need the assistance of a special Pokemon. Thankfully, mounts are unlocked quite early in the game and you will receive more of them as you continue your journey throughout the Hisui region. Here’s how to ride Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to Ride Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

To unlock Pokemon riding, all you have to do is progress through the main story. Early in the game, you will receive Wyrdeer, your first mount. You can summon Wyrdeer by pressing the Plus button at any time. Wyrdeer can sprint and jump much faster than you can, making it a very useful ally. You can blitz through the Obsidian Fieldlands and other areas and dash past wild Pokemon while mounted.

Later in the game, you will receive additional partner Pokemon that you can ride. To switch between rideable Pokemon, simply press left and right on the D-Pad to select a different mount. You can see an icon representing your currently selected mount in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen at any time.

Which Pokemon Can You Ride?

There are five Pokemon that you can ride in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. All of them are obtained through main story progression, so you will get all of them as you make your way through the game normally. Here are all five mounts in the game.

Wyrdeer

Ursaluna

Basulegion

Hisuian Braviary

Sneasler

All five mounts are used for different things. Wyrdeer is the basic mount, allowing you to move around areas much faster. You can use Ursaluna to find hidden treasure, and Basculegion is used to surf across water. Hisuian Braviary lets you fly through the sky, and you can use Sneasler to climb steep mountains. All of them are accessible at all times, so you don’t have to keep them in your party in order to use them.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.