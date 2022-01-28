Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Unlock Surf

Two if by Sea.

January 27th, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

Pokemon-Legends-Arceus-Surf

Whether you’re pushing to complete the story or complete your Pokedex in Pokemon Legends Arceus, you’re going to need to be able to traverse all sorts of territory not explorable on foot.  Pokemon games have always presented players with this limit so that they can push past it by using their best-suited Pokemon for the job.  One iconic function out of all of this is Surfing, which enables you to go across the water and even encounter wild Pokemon otherwise totally unavailable.  This is our guide on How to Unlock Surf in Pokemon Legends Arceus!

Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Unlock Surf

Pokemon-Legends-Arceus-Basculegion-Surf

While this game has done away with HM and TM moves from previous titles, where you could just use these items to learn the moves you need to cross your obstacles, this game provides you with mount Pokemon you have to obtain during the story.  To be able to Surf, you must go to the Cobalt Coastlands during the story and complete missions for the area’s Warden, one of which involves bringing him a Dusclops.  This, for background purposes, is what the Warden needs so that he can complete a recipe he has to feed and appease a Basculegion.  This Pokemon, once fed, will be accessible via summoning with your Celestica Flute.  This Basculegion won’t enter your party and is instead a dedicated mount akin to the Sun and Moon days.

Other mount Pokemon will be made available through similar means, and this mechanic is clearly geared toward immersing you in the Hisui Region in an involved and authentic manner.  This also presents a unique opportunity for the players to be familiar with the behavior and origins of these Pokemon, instead of just assigning random Pokemon the move out of pure convenience.  That’s never a good move, and furthermore it just doesn’t make sense, like how Rhydon could learn it despite being disastrously weak to water.

This concludes our guide on Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Unlock Surf!  Be sure to learn more about the game’s other mount Pokemon and plenty more guides below!

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Shaymin pokemon Legends Arceus Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Shaymin
Pokémon Legends Arceus is here and many players are already diving into the region of Hisui, which features a wide roster...
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Legends Arceus Shiny Shiny Pokemon in PLA: How to Get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus
Even shinies existed back in the primitive days of Pokemon.
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Legends Arceus Master Ball Pokemon Legends Arceus Master Ball: Can You Obtain the Master Ball in the Game?
Is it possible to get the best Poke Ball in the game?
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Legends Arceus Other Starters Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Catch the Other Starter Pokemon – Get All Starters
For When You Can't Choose Them All.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy