Whether you’re pushing to complete the story or complete your Pokedex in Pokemon Legends Arceus, you’re going to need to be able to traverse all sorts of territory not explorable on foot. Pokemon games have always presented players with this limit so that they can push past it by using their best-suited Pokemon for the job. One iconic function out of all of this is Surfing, which enables you to go across the water and even encounter wild Pokemon otherwise totally unavailable. This is our guide on How to Unlock Surf in Pokemon Legends Arceus!

Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Unlock Surf

While this game has done away with HM and TM moves from previous titles, where you could just use these items to learn the moves you need to cross your obstacles, this game provides you with mount Pokemon you have to obtain during the story. To be able to Surf, you must go to the Cobalt Coastlands during the story and complete missions for the area’s Warden, one of which involves bringing him a Dusclops. This, for background purposes, is what the Warden needs so that he can complete a recipe he has to feed and appease a Basculegion. This Pokemon, once fed, will be accessible via summoning with your Celestica Flute. This Basculegion won’t enter your party and is instead a dedicated mount akin to the Sun and Moon days.

Other mount Pokemon will be made available through similar means, and this mechanic is clearly geared toward immersing you in the Hisui Region in an involved and authentic manner. This also presents a unique opportunity for the players to be familiar with the behavior and origins of these Pokemon, instead of just assigning random Pokemon the move out of pure convenience. That’s never a good move, and furthermore it just doesn’t make sense, like how Rhydon could learn it despite being disastrously weak to water.

This concludes our guide on Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Unlock Surf! Be sure to learn more about the game’s other mount Pokemon and plenty more guides below!