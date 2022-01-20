Attention all trainers, breaking news! There are new Pokémon leaks appearing in the wild, so avert your eyes if you don’t want it spoiled before the Pokémon Legends: Arceus release! That’s right: Pokémon Legends’ newest Hisuian Forms have been leaked and we’ve got the scoop from our reliable sources. They’ll be appearing for the first time ever in this game the end of next week, and if you wish to see what new variants or outright new Pokémon appear, check this out.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Hisuian Forms Leaked – All 28 New Pokémon

For those who wanted to see these, you’re in the right place. These leaks promise some very interesting, yet refreshing possibilities to turn your favorite Pokémon from various generations into newer, potentially better versions. There is Sneasel and the new evolution Sneasler, a strange name and drastic typing change from Dark/Ice to Fighting/Poison. There’s the Hisuian slate of Starter Pokémon, with darker palates put to use and clear Eastern inspiration in their design, along with excellent typing reminiscent of Chesnaught, Alolan Marowak and Greninja. There are the Sliggoo and Goodra variants which suggest some potential tank shenanigans, and even a new Force of Nature in the form of Enamorus, as well as Dialga and Palkia variants. Many of these Pokémon were also overlooked in the past, and this could give them an outright popularity boost in the game.

One thing is for sure, speculation is rampant about whether these will all be changes for the better. But in some cases like Electrode, it could outright increase their viability with the additional Grass typing being helpful in fighting off Ground-Type threats when combined with their already incredible speed. Of course, for those simply looking to complete their Pokedex or capture all the shiny Pokemon, this is just another enticing challenge. But one thing is for sure: the hype for Legends is growing by the day with news like this, and January 28th can’t come any sooner.

This concludes our story on Pokémon Legends: Arceus Hisuian Forms Leaked – All 28 New Pokémon! Be sure to check out our other work below, and keep an eye out for more news on this game as we get closer to the release date!