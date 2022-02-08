Pokemon Legends: Arceus included quite a few new mons in the ever-expanding roster of over 900 Pokemon. One of them includes the evolution of Basculin—Basculegion. This evolution is also one that you can use outside of battle for surfing. You can actually use this Pokemon to battle. So here’s how you evolve Basculin into Basculegion in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to evolve Basculin into Basculegion in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Evolving Basculin into Basculegion requires a different method of evolution than leveling, using an evolution item like Black Augurite for Kleavor, or happiness. Instead, Basculin has to take an accumulated total of 300 damage from recoil.

This means that you have to use self-damaging moves to get that. While taking this damage, Basculin cannot faint after using the attack. If this happens, this doesn’t count towards its 300 minimum damage. Unlike other Pokemon games, it won’t just randomly evolve after a battle. You’ll have to evolve it manually outside of battle. The game will tell you when it’s ready.

Unfortunately, the only moves that give Basculin recoil damage are Wave Crash and Double Edge. It can’t learn anything else, but it’ll do.

Before getting a Basculegion and wanting to use it, you should consider its gender. The male and female variants differ visually and stat-wise. The male Basculegion has a higher Attack stat while the female variant has a higher Sp. Attack stat. This depends on the kind of setup you want to have when using it for battle.

For males, you want your Basculegion to have an Adamant nature while for females, you want a Modest nature. Every other stat distribution is the same. Because of this, you’ll even want to tune your moves according to their strengths. This also means you should probably visit Zisu to teach it a larger set of moves.

