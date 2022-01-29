Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Evolve Kadabra into Alakazam

Prerequisites to Evolving Kadabra into Alakazam Before we take the magic steps to evolving Kadabra into Alakazam we first need to take care of some prerequisites. Afterall, you cannot have Kadabra without Abra… So first let’s go ahead and Abra Kadabra. You will need to go out and catch an Abra once the Abra reaches level 16 you can evolve it into Kadabra. That said you could simply catch a Kadabra directly, but I personally like the idea of raising/evolving a Pokemon from beginning to end. I will go ahead and list some easy places to find both of these Pokemon and you can decide from there how you wanna tackle this first step. You can find an Abra or a Kadabra at either of the following locations: Alabaster Icelands : Lake Acuity

: Lake Acuity Obsidian Fieldlands: Windswept Run, Sandgem Flats (Please note that you can only find Abra’s at Windswept Run)

How To Evolve Kadabra into Alakazam

Whether you have chosen to raise an Abra to a Kadabra or you simply waited for a later level to go out and catch your own Kadabra, we can now begin working on evolving it into an Alakazam. Like I stated earlier with previous installments you can always trade a Kadabra with a friend and this will instantly evolve the Kadabra into the Alakzam. That said you have to hope that this somebody is an honest enough Pokemon Trainer to return the Alakazam to you.

Fortunately for us, Pokemon Legends: Arceus offers an alternative way to evolve our Pokemon! If you head to any Trading Post in town, most commonly Jubilife Village, and speak to Simona, you will be able to purchase a new Linking Cord. From there it’s pretty straightforward, as you give the Linking Cord to Kadabra and watch as he evolves into Alakazam.

This method, while adds more steps and costs Merit Points (MP), is much better in my opinion than having to trade the Pokemon with a friend and wait for them to send it back. It also adds a bit more immersion to the game as you aren’t just handing Kadabra off and getting it back better, you are attaining and giving it an item to evolve.

I hope this little tutorial helps all Pokemon Trainers evolve their Kadabra’s into Alakazam. (Just don’t forget your Abra).