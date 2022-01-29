Pokémon Legends Arceus Mystery Gift Codes: All Free Rewards and Items

While Pokémon Legends: Arceus focuses more on a single-player experience, it features some neat bonuses for players with an Internet connection. There are a few special in-game items you can obtain for free. This includes special costumes made available with save data from previous Pokémon titles, as well as downloadable items that act as early-purchase gifts. These free rewards can be obtained by talking to NPCs, downloading them through the Internet, or using special Mystery Gift Codes.

Currently Available Mystery Gift Codes for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

As of the game’s launch, the only Mystery Gift everyone can obtain via code is a gift for 30 Heavy Balls. This is an early purchase bonus, and each code for this item is unique. If you’re not sure where to find this code, check the email linked to your Nintendo account. Anyone lucky enough to take advantage of Amazon’s pre-order bonus will also get a code for a Garchomp Kimono Set.

Another early purchase reward can be downloaded through the Internet. This Mystery Gift includes the Fancy Kimono, Fancy Bottoms, and Baneful Fox Mask to dress your character in. The aforementioned costumes linked to save data bonuses are not available through Mystery Gift, so don’t fret if they don’t show up immediately.

How to Obtain Mystery Gifts

After clearing your first few story missions, a new section called Communications will appear in your menu. From here, you can check out the Mystery Gifts option as well as the Lost & Found mechanic. Both are pretty self-explanatory; just make sure you have a good online connection before claiming your rewards!

If Pokémon Legends: Arceus is anything like its predecessors, players can expect more Mystery Gifts in the near future. In the meantime, keep an eye out on the official Pokémon Twitter account to stay updated.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.