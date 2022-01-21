Pokémon Legends: Arceus Has a Surprising Mystery Dungeon-Like Feature

Only a few days stand in the way of players excited for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This upcoming title will let players experience the region of Sinnoh like never before, featuring unique locales and a brand-new style of gameplay. Pokémon Legends: Arceus also focuses heavily on exploration, and with this exploration comes a notable Mystery Dungeon-like feature.

Because of this title being so close to release, information about it has started to leak. Among the more sensitive information – such as which Pokémon are returning – a new mechanic was discovered by leakers. This mechanic should draw the attention of fans familiar with Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, making similar use of online features to let players come closer together.

What is this new Mystery Dungeon-like Feature?

The new feature in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is called Lost & Found. This feature becomes active when players black out while fighting Pokémon in the field. After a trainer blacks out, some items will be lost as a penalty. However, other trainers can find those items and return them to those players in exchange for special bonuses. This feature was first documented by Twitter user @CentroLeaks, but viewers should note that the original images have been removed.

This new mechanic appears to rely on asynchronous multiplayer. In other words, your actions can influence the world for other players without directly connecting to them. As of right now, online features for Pokémon Legends: Arceus have not been covered in detail. It’s possible that Lost & Found will be the only mechanic that players can enjoy online. Even if that’s the case, it’s nice to see fans can still interact with each other in this ancient world of Pokémon.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will release on January 28th, 2022.