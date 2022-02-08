Among the many Pokémon players can catch in the newly released and highly praised Pokémon Legends Arceus, the generation two Psychic-type Unown can be considered one of the most tricky, if not the most, as they have a total of 28 different variants. With that said, players will be able to find all variants by deciphering a list of clues, each leading to one of its many forms. Now, and to make sure you can catch all Unown in Pokémon Legends Arceus, here are the translations of all 28 clues.

Pokémon Legends Arceus – Unown Clues Translations

First of all, it’s important to point out that you are able able to keep track of your progress and check out all of the encrypted hints by opening the Unown Research Notes. With that out of the way, you can check out all the translated Unown hints below:

A: Within the Settlement where time rules.

Within the Settlement where time rules. B: Turn your eyes up at the volcano island.

Turn your eyes up at the volcano island. C: Look to the Ruined Pillar of Celestica.

Look to the Ruined Pillar of Celestica. D: Among the stumps and campfire ashes in the fields of gold.

Among the stumps and campfire ashes in the fields of gold. E: A lone tree in a pond in the grove.

A lone tree in a pond in the grove. F: A stony outcrop over pools of mud on a mighty mountain.

A stony outcrop over pools of mud on a mighty mountain. G: Atop a waterfall of obsidian.

Atop a waterfall of obsidian. H: A village gateway.

A village gateway. I: The lake island where emotion resides

The lake island where emotion resides J: A nook within a quarry.

A nook within a quarry. K : Where stones pile high amid fogbound ruins.

: Where stones pile high amid fogbound ruins. L : An impasse in a cave adorned by twin falls.

: An impasse in a cave adorned by twin falls. M : A tree felled on sludge.

: A tree felled on sludge. N: Two horns rising from the sea.

Two horns rising from the sea. O : Three pillars in a world of ice.

: Three pillars in a world of ice. P: Among flowers at the spring where fairies dwell.

Among flowers at the spring where fairies dwell. Q: Twin trees at the spring by the sea.

Twin trees at the spring by the sea. R: By the grave upon the cape.

By the grave upon the cape. S: Where stick and log dam the river.

Where stick and log dam the river. T: Gaze down from atop the greatest glacial legacy.

Gaze down from atop the greatest glacial legacy. U: The unusual stone staring out across the snowfields.

The unusual stone staring out across the snowfields. V: A withered tree in the sprawling red swamp.

A withered tree in the sprawling red swamp. W: The left eye Atop the village.

The left eye Atop the village. X: Scale the grandtree.

Scale the grandtree. Y: Scale the frozen falls.

Scale the frozen falls. Z: A timeworn ship on a sandy shore.

A timeworn ship on a sandy shore. !: A dead tree by the hot spring.

A dead tree by the hot spring. ?: Where things hang to dry at living quarters.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.

