Pokémon Legends Arceus players can get access to a good amount of items by going to the General Store located on Lubilife Village. But did you know that you can actually increase the number of items available in the store? With that said, and to help you get access to as many items as you can on the game, here’s how to unlock new items at the store in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Unlock New Items at the Store in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You can increase the items available in Lubilife Village’s General Store by completing four different requests, ”Getting Ahold of New Wares”, ”More New Wares”, ”Even More New Wares”, and ”New Wares Yet Again”. All the requests will have you do the same thing, first go to the General Store and talk to Choy. Then collect a few units of said item and then bring them to Tao Hua, who will be on the lower floor of the Galaxy Hall. Once you talk to him you just need to go back to Choy to unlock the new set of items.

You can check out what you need to do to unlock all four requests below, as well as what items will be unlocked at the store:

Getting Ahold of New Wares : The game’s 23rd request can be unlocked after you reach the game’s seventh main mission, ”Arezu’s Predicament”. Once you complete the request, you will be able to buy Heavy Balls, Feather Balls, Super Potions, Smoke Bombs, Mushroom Cakes, and Honey Cakes at the store.

: The game’s 23rd request can be unlocked after you reach the game’s seventh main mission, ”Arezu’s Predicament”. Once you complete the request, you will be able to buy Heavy Balls, Feather Balls, Super Potions, Smoke Bombs, Mushroom Cakes, and Honey Cakes at the store. More New Wares : The request can be unlocked after completing ”Getting Ahold of New Items” and reaching the game’s ninth main mission, ”A New Mission”. Once completed, you will be able to buy Great Balls, Hyper Potions, Full Heals, Stealth Sprays, Scatter Bangs, and Grain Cakes at the store.

: The request can be unlocked after completing ”Getting Ahold of New Items” and reaching the game’s ninth main mission, ”A New Mission”. Once completed, you will be able to buy Great Balls, Hyper Potions, Full Heals, Stealth Sprays, Scatter Bangs, and Grain Cakes at the store. Even More New Wares : The request can be unlocked after completing ”More New Wares”, and reaching the game’s 11th mission, ”Scaling Perilous Heights”. Once completed, you will be able to buy Leaden Balls, Wing Balls, Max Potions, and Bean Cakes at the store.

: The request can be unlocked after completing ”More New Wares”, and reaching the game’s 11th mission, ”Scaling Perilous Heights”. Once completed, you will be able to buy Leaden Balls, Wing Balls, Max Potions, and Bean Cakes at the store. New Wares Yet Again: The request can be unlocked after completing ”Even More New Wares” and reaching the game’s 12th mission, ”The Slumbering Lord of the Tundra”. Once completed, you will be able to buy Ultra Balls, Full Restores, Max Revives, Sticky Glob, and Salt Cakes at the store.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2022