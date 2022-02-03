Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Get Fire Stone

In true Pokémon fashion, Pokémon Legends Arceus gives its players the ability to evolve many Pokémon by making use of evolutionary stones. With that said, and to make sure you can not only get your Pokémon dream team but also get access to great evolutions, such as Flareon, Ninetales, and Hisuian Arcanine, we will now tell you how to get a Fire Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Get the Fire Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus

There are a few ways in which players can get access to a Fire Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus. First of all, you can buy the stone by going to the many item exchange points located throughout Hisui and then selecting it among the items. Each Fire Stone will cost 1,000 Merit Points. With that said, if you are in search of a stone but don’t want to spend recourses on one, you can also get it by attacking Red crystals, as they have a fairly low chance of dropping it. For those looking to find the crystals, we recommend that you go to Firespit Island, located on Cobalt Coastlands. But be advised, as the area features a wide amount of powerful Pokémon. You can also find a Fire Stone by going into the many space-time distortions present throughout Hisui, but once again, there is no guarantee that you will find one as it’s all up to lady luck.

