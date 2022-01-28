In true Pokémon fashion, Pokémon Legends Arceus players can evolve their Eevee into all of its available forms, including the fan-favorite Dark-type variant Umbreon. But how can you actually evolve your Eevee into an Umbreon in the game? With that said, and to help you get your Umbreon, as well as complete both your Pokémon dream team and the Hisui Pokédex, here’s how to evolve your Eevee into an Umbreon in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Evolve Eevee into Umbreon in Pokémon Legends Arceus

After capturing an Eevee in Pokémon Legends Arceus, you can evolve them into an Umbreon by maxing out their friendship and triggering their evolution during nighttime. It’s good to point out that for your Eevee to evolve to an Umbreon, they cannot have a single Fairy move in their move list, as having any will automatically evolve Eevee into a Sylveon. It’s also vital to point out that if you trigger the evolution process during the day, instead of an Umbreon, your Eevee you evolve into an Espeon, so be careful. You can increase your Pokémon friendship level by battling with them and giving them edibles as you camp and explore the region of Hisui.

To recap, here’s what you need to both do and avoid in order to evolve your Eevee into an Umbreon in the newly released Pokémon LA.

Catch an Eevee.

Raise their friendship to the maximum level by either using them in battles or giving them items.

Make sure they don’t have a single fairy move in their list.

Evolve them during nighttime.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2022