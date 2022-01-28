Pokémon Legends Arceus is here and players all over the world are already diving into the familiar region of Hisui ready to explore its mysteries and fight to complete their Pokédex. With that said, in true Pokémon fashion, Legends Arceus players can get access to all of Eevee’s known evolutions, including its Ice-type variant Glaceon. But how can you evolve your Eevee into a Glaceon in Pokémon Legends Arceus?

How to Evolve Eevee into Glaceon in Pokémon Legends Arceus

Differently than most Eevee evolutions, you can evolve your Eevee into a Glaceon in Pokémon Legends Arceus in two different ways, the first one can be done by using an Ice Stone on your Eevee through the menu, which will prompt them to level up to the Ice-type variant immediately. The second way, on the other hand, can be done by maxing up your Eevee’s friendship level and then heading to Alabaster Icelands, more specifically to a hidden cave located in the intersection between Bonechill Wastes, Arena’s Approach, and Avalugg’s Legacy. Once you find the cave, go inside and follow its predetermined path until you see a gigantic Ice Stone. To evolve Eevee into a Glaceon you just need to trigger the evolution when standing close to the stone.

To recap, here’s how to evolve Eevee into Glaceon in Pokémon LA:

Level up your Eevee’s friendship level to the max.

Go to Alabaster Icelands and find the Ice Stone.

Evolve your Eevee while standing close to the stone.

Now that you know how to evolve your Eevee into a Glaceon, don’t forget to check out how to evolve them into Umbreon, Espeon, and Flareon, as well as where to catch Lucario, Shaymin, Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 28th, 2022