Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Evolve Eevee into Flareon

Check out how to evolve Eevee into Flareon in Pokémon Legends Arceus

January 28th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

In Pokémon Legends Arceus, players can evolve their Eevee into not only its three original evolutions, Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon, but also into Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon. With that said, even after the release of the new evolutions, the original three still hold a special place in the hearts of the fans of the franchise. Now, to help you add your favorites to your squad, here’s how to evolve your Eevee into a Flareon in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Evolve Eevee into Flareon in Pokémon Legends Arceus

In true Pokémon fashion, you can evolve your Eevee into a Flareon by using a Fyre-Stone on your Eevee. There’s no level requirement for the evolution so you can evolve the Pokémon as soon as you get them. To recap, here’s how to get Flareon in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

  • Get an Eevee.
  • Obtain a Fire Stone.
  • Go to the menu and use the item on Eevee.

How to Get the Fire Stone in Pokémon LA

The easiest way for you to get a Fire Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus can be done by going to Jubilifie Village and heading to the Item Exchange post, where you can get many different evolutionary stones. Once you spot the trader, just browse through the items available and select the Fire Stone, which can be bought for 1,000 Merit Points. It’s good to point out that the post gives players the chance to get a wide amount of useful items so don’t forget to browse through the selection during your travels.

Now that you know how to evolve your Eevee into a Flareon, don’t forget to check out how to evolve them into both Umbreon, and Espeon, as well as where to catch LucarioShayminChimcharPiplup, and Turtwig in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

