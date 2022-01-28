Among the many Pokémon players can add to their squad in Pokémon Legends Arceus, Eevee’s Psychic-type evolution Espeon is among the most beloved ones, thanks to both its design and abilities. But how can you evolve your Eevee into an Espeon in Pokémon Legends Arceus? With that said, and to help you add the Psychic-type variant to your team as fast as possible, here’s how to evolve your Eevee into an Espeoon in the newly released Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Evolve Eevee into Espeon in Pokémon Legends Arceus

To evolve your Eevee into an Espeon in Pokémon Legends Arceus, you need to raise your Eevee’s friendship level to the maximum value and then evolve them during the daytime. It’s important to point out that for Eevee to evolve into an Espeon, you must remove all fairy-moves from their move-list, as having them will evolve them into a Sylveon, locking both the Espeon and the Umbreon evolutions. You can increase the friendship level of your Pokémon by using them in battles or giving them edibles as you explore the world.

With that said, once your Eevee is ready to evolve, you just need to head to the menu and trigger the process to get an Espeon. To recap, here’s what you need to do in order to evolve your Eevee into an Espeon in the newly released Pokémon LA.

Get an Eevee.

Raise their friendship level to the max.

Remove all Fairy-type moves from their move-list.

Evolve your Eevee during the daytime.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 28th, 2022