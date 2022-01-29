Sylveon, Eevee’s Fairy-type evolution, is without a shadow of a doubt one of the most popular Eevee evolutions, as the Pokémon won the hearts of the community almost immediately after its debut on the franchise’s sixth generation. With that said, Pokémon Legends Arceus players can, in true Pokémon fashion, evolve their Eevee into all of its currently available evolutions, including Sylveon. Now, to help you both add Sylveon to your team and complete your Hisui Pokédex as fast as possible, we will tell you how to evolve your Eevee into a Sylveon in the newly released Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You can evolve your Eevee into its fairy-type evolution Sylveon by evolving them while having at least one fairy move on their move-list. In Legends Arceus, Eevee will be ready to evolve as soon as you max out its friendship, so before triggering the evolution, don’t forget to check out its move list, as evolving them during the daytime without a fairy move will evolve them into an Espeon, while doing so during nighttime will evolve them into Umbreon. To recap, here’s how you can evolve your Eevee into a Sylveon in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Raise your Eevee’s friendship to the maximum level.

Make sure that you have at least one Fairy-move on your Eevee’s move-list.

Evolve Eevee by selecting the Pokémon on your list and then triggering the evolution.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.