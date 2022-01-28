In Pokémon Legends Arceus, players can evolve their Eevee into all of its possible evolutions, including the Water-type Vaporeon, one of their three original evolutions, which debuted as part of the franchises’ first generation. Now, to help you get all the Eevee evolutions present in the newly released and highly praised Pokemon LA, we will now tell you how to evolve your Eevee into a Vaporeon in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Evolve Eevee into Vaporeon in Pokémon Legends Arceus

After getting your Eevee, you can evolve them into a Vaporeon on Pokémon Legends Arceus by using a Water Stone on them. It’s important to point out that there’s no level requirement for evolving the Pokémon, so you can evolve your Eevee as soon as you get them. With that said, you can get the Water Stone by first going to Jubilifie Village. Once there, you just need to head to the Item Exchange post, where you can buy the stone for 1,000 Merit Points. Once you get the stone, you just need to open your satchel and use the item on your Eevee for them to immediately evolve into a Vaporeon.

To recap, here’s where to find a Water Stone and how to evolve your Eevee into a Vaporeon in Pokémon LA.

Go to Jubilifie Village.

Head to the Item Exchange post.

Buy a Water Stone for 1,000 Merit Points.

Open your satchel.

Use the item on your Eevee.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 28th, 2022