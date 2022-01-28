In Pokémon Legends Arceus, players have the ability to evolve their Eevee into all of its evolutions, including the fan-favorite Grass-type variant Leafeon. With that said, and to make sure that you can both complete your Pokédex and evolve your Eevee into a Leafeon as fast as possible, we will now tell you how to evolve your Eevee into a Leafeon in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Evolve Eevee into Leafeon in Pokémon Legends Arceus

Just like with Eevee’s Ice-type variant, Glaceon, players can evolve Eevee into Leafeon in Pokémon Legends Arceus in two different ways, by either using a Leaf Stone from the menu or evolving them while standing close to a Moss Rock. You can find the rock in Pokémon Legends Arceus by first going to Obsidian Fieldlands and then heading southwest of The Heartwood area. You will be able to easily spot the area from the map, as the rock will be easy to spot among the topography. It’s good to point out that to evolve your Eevee following the second method, you first need to max out their friendship level. To recap, here’s how to evolve Eevee into Leafeon using the Moss Rock in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Max out your Eevee’s friendship level.

Go to the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Find the Moss Rock.

Evolve your Eevee while standing close to it.

If you prefer to follow the first method, you can purchase a Leaf Stone from the trader in the Item Exchange post, located on Jubilifie Village. With that said, it’s important to point out that, if you are planning on evolving your other Eevees as well, using the Moss Rock will allow you to save your Merit Points which can then be used to unlock other evolutions.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.