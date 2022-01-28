Pokémon Legends Arceus gives its players, in true Pokémon fashion, the ability to evolve Eevee into all of its higher forms, including its Electric-type evolution Jolteon, famous as one of Eevee’s best, thanks to both its stats and moveset. With that said, and to make sure that you can not only add Jolteon to your roster as soon as possible but also complete your Pokédex, here’s how to evolve your Eevee into a Jolteon in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Evolve Eevee into Jolteon in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You can evolve your Eevee into a Jolteon in Pokémon LA by using a Thunder Stone after maxing out their friendship, which will immediately evolve Eevee into its Electric-type evolution. It’s important to point out that there’s no level requirement for evolving Eevee into Jolteon, so you can evolve your Eevee as soon as you max out their friendship. With that said, you can get a Thunder Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus by going to Jubilifie Village and then heading to the Item Exchange post, where you will be able to get a Thunder Stone in exchange for 1,000 Merit Points. You can use the stone by going to the satchel and then selecting it manually, after that just select Eevee to evolve them.

To recap, here’s how to evolve your Eevee into a Jolteon in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Max out Eevee’s friendship.

Go to the Item Exchange post.

Buy a Thunder Stone for 1,000 Merit Points.

Open your satchel.

Select the Thunder Stone and then use it on Eevee.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 28th, 2022