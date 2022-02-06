Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Get Dawn Stone

In true Pokémon fashion, Pokémon Legends Arceus players can make use of a wide number of evolutionary stones to evolve their Pokémon into new and powerful forms, each capable of making their presence known on the battlefield. With that said, among the many evolutionary stones, the Dawn Stone can be used to evolve both a male Kirlia into its Psychic/fighting variant Gallade and a female Snorunt into a Froslass. Now, to help you get both evolutions as fast as possible here’s how to get a Dawn Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

How to Get a Dawn Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus

Just as with many of the other evolutionary stones available in the game, the easier way to obtain a Dawn Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus can be done by going to the Item Exchange Post, located on Jubilife Village. Once there, you just need to search for the stone among the various wares and then buy one. Each Dawn Stone will cost you 1,200 Merit Points. You can buy as many Dawn Stones as you want. If you want to get the stone, but do not wish to use your Merit Points, you can also get a Dawn Stone by finishing the game’s 82nd Request: Traces of a Lost Village. You can trigger the request by talking to Mani on the lowest floor of the Galaxy Hall.

Now that you know how to get a Dawn Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus, don’t forget to check out how to get the other stones, such as the Leaf Stone, Fire Stone, and the Thunder Stone, as well as how to evolve your Eevee into Umbreon, Espeon, Glaceon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Sylveon,

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2022