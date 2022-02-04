Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Get Leaf Stone

Pokémon Legends Arceus players can, during their journey throughout the new, yet familiar, region of Hisui, gather a wide variety of evolutionary stones, which can then be used to evolve many Pokémon into new forms. With that said, among all the stones available, the Leaf Stone can be considered one of the best as it can not only evolve your Eevee into its Grass-type variant Leafeon but also evolve the game’s new and exclusive Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode. Now, to make sure that you can add both Pokémon to your squad as soon as possible, here’s how to get a Leaf Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Get the Leaf Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus

There are a few ways in which you can get a Leaf Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus. The first, and easiest method to get the stone can be done by going to the Item Exchange Post, located on Jubilife Village. Once there, you will be able to buy as many Leaf Stones as you want in exchange for 1,000 Merit Points each. Apart from that, you can also get the Stone by going to areas affected by space-time distortions, as there is a chance a stone will be featured n the area. You can also get a Leaf Stone by completing the ”Which Is The Real Burmy” request.

As the stone is pretty rare, we recommend that you use the alternative method for evolving Eevee into Leafeon, which uses the Moss Rock, thus saving your Leaf Stone for your Hisuian Voltorb. You can check out the location of the Moss Rock, as well as how to trigger the evolution with it here.

Now that you know how to get a Leaf Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus, don’t forget to check out how to get both the Fire Stone and the Thunder Stone, as well as how to evolve your Eevee into Umbreon, Espeon, Glaceon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Sylveon,

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.