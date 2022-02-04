Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Get Thunder Stone

In Pokémon Legends Arceus, players can get a hold of a wide amount of evolutionary stones, which can then be used to evolve their Pokémon into new and extremely powerful forms, all sure to make their presence known on the battlefield. With that said, among the many stones in the game, the Thunder Stone can be considered a fan-favorite, as it allows you to evolve both Eevee and Pikachu into the fan-favorite evolutions Jolteon and Raichu, respectively. Now, to help you get both evolutions as fast as possible, here’s how you can get a Thunder Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Get a Thunder Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus

There are a few ways in which players can get access to a Thunder Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus. The first, and easiest way to get the stone can be done by going to the Item Exchange Post, located on Jubilife Village. Once there, you just need to talk to the NPC and see the wares. You can get a Thunder Stone in exchange for 1,000 Merit Points. For those looking to get the stone, but who don’t want to spend their points on it, you can also find a Thunder Stone in areas affected by space-time distortions. It’s also possible to find one by digging around the environment, but in the end, it’s all about luck. You can also get the stone by purchasing it from Ginter when available as part of his stock.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.