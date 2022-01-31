Pokémon Legends Arceus gives its players the chance to add a wide roster of Mystical and Legendary Pokémon to their teams, including, the Ghost/Dragon Legendary Giratina. With that said, and to make sure that you can get all the best Pokémon in the game, here’s how to catch Giratina in the newly released Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Where to Catch Giratina in Pokémon Legends Arceus

In Pokémon Legends Arceus, you will be able to catch Giratina by going to Turnback Cave, located on Colbat Coastlands, after unlocking the game’s 91st request, called ”On the Trail of Giratina”. To unlock the request you need to first complete the game’s main story and witness its final credits. Once you do that, just head to the Survey Corps HQ, where you will be able to trigger the ”The Researcher of Myths” mission. After doing that, just complete the mission and the ones subsequent to it in order, until you complete ”To the Temple of Sinnoh”. After completing the mission, head to Jubilifie Village, which will allow you to trigger the ”On the Trail of Giratina” request.

Once you unlock the request, you just need to head to Turnback Cave. Once in the area, enter the cave to battle and capture Giratina. Don’t forget to turn off the game’s autosave feature and to save your game before entering the cave. To recap, here’s how to unlock the battle in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Complete the game’s main story.

Complete the ”To the Temple of Sinnoh” mission.

Go to Jubilifie Village and trigger the ”On the Trail of Giratina” request.

Go to Turnback Cave and battle Giratina.

Capture Giratina.

Now that you know how to add Giratina to your team, don’t forget to check out how to catch Arceus, so that you can add the two best Pokémon of Pokémon Legends Arceus to your squad.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2022