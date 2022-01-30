Pokémon Legends Arceus is here and many players are already diving into what seems to be the first step into a new direction for the acclaimed franchise. With that said, In true Pokémon fashion, the game allows its players to catch all the Pokémon who are featured in its storyline, including Arceus. But how can you get The Original One in the game? To answer that, here’s how to get the Mythical Pokémon in the newly released and highly acclaimed Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Get Arceus

You can get Arceus in the game by challenging them at the Temple of Sinnoh, located at the top of Mount Coronet. With that said, to unlock the battle, you need to complete the game’s main story, all the entries on your Pokédex, and unlock the request ”The Deified Pokémon”. You can unlock the request after completing all the ones leading to it. Once you unlock the request, you will need to head to the Temple of Sinnoh. Once there, you just need to go to the marked area and play your Azure Flute. After doing that, a cutscene will play, leading you straight to the Arceus boss battle. After defeating the Mythical Pokémon, they will be added to your team. To recap, here’s what you need to do to get Arceus in Pokémon LA:

Complete the main story.

Complete your Pokédex.

Unlock the ”The Deified Pokémon” request.

Go to the Temple of Sinnoh.

Play your Azure Flute.

Defeat Arceus in battle.

