Have you ever taken forever to name your Pokemon, like it’s a matter of life and death? While this is relatable in older Pokemon games, since you need to visit a particular NPC just to change your Pokemon’s name, renaming your Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is more convenient than ever. Gone are the days when you had to go to such lengths as it only takes a few steps to do so now. Check out how to change your Pokemon’s name in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet below!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Change Your Pokemon’s Name

To rename your Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you need to access your main menu and select Check Summary on your Pokemon. A new screen detailing your Pokemon’s stats will show up, and you can change your Pokemon’s name by pressing X there. To make things easier, you can follow this step-by-step instruction here:

First, press X on your controller to bring up the Menu screen. Select the Pokemon you want to rename and press A. Select the Check Summary option. A new screen will pop up. Simply press X to select to change your Pokemon’s nickname. Type in your new Pokemon’s name. Hit the OK button or press “+” to save your changes. Your Pokemon’s name should be changed now.

And that’s it! You can easily rename your Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet in just a few steps. The best thing about this is that there’s no limit to renaming your Pokemon. You can always follow the steps above to change your Pokemon’s name at any time, should you ever change your mind. One thing you should be aware of is that you are unable to give your Pokemon inappropriate names. There is a high chance that you will be banned by Nintendo for doing so.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022