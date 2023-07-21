Pokemon Sleep: APK Download Link

Image: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sleep is a mobile game that lets players capture Pokemon while sleeping. While the game is currently available on Android through the Google Play app, there are sure to be many mobile users who don’t have access to this app for one reason or another. Fortunately, you can still install Pokemon Sleep onto an Android with an APK download code. Here is how to download Pokemon Sleep on Android through an APK code.

How to Download Pokemon Sleep with APK

An APK file is essentially a ZIP file variant containing all of the data for a specific app. Since the APK file format is compatible with Java, the programming language most Android phones use, it’s possible to download a mobile game onto an Android Phone without going through Google Play.

Before downloading an APK file onto your Android, you must go into your Settings and verify the browser you plan on downloading the APK for Pokemon Sleep through on Install Unknown Apps. While this setting is active, you cannot download files from a non-verified source like Google Play. Here is how to verify a browser on Install Unknown Apps

Open your Settings app.

app. Click on the “ Apps ” section.

” section. Scroll down to the “ Install Unknown Apps ” section.

” section. Select the browser you used to download Pokemon Sleep (For example, Chrome .)

(For example, .) Tap Allow from this source.

Once you have completed these steps, you can install Pokemon Sleep by downloading an APK file.

Related: How to Catch Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

Where to Download an APK for Pokemon Sleep and What to Watch Out For

Before you commit to downloading Pokemon Sleep through an APK, it’s important to note that the Pokemon Sleep website does not have a verified APK download code. This means you must find an APK code for Pokemon Sleep through an unofficial source. This can be incredibly dangerous since you never know what kind of malware could be hidden inside a seemingly innocent APK file.

Hundreds of websites offer APK codes for mobile games like Pokemon Sleep, but some have proven more trustworthy than others. APKMirror is one of the most reputable sources of unofficial APK download codes on the Internet, but even it is vulnerable to faulty downloads. So while you can download POkemon Sleep through an APK file, you should know the potential consequences before you decide not to download the game through Google Play.

- This article was updated on July 21st, 2023