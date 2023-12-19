Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Release Date Window, Trailers & Storyline, Explained

Image: Mob Entertainment

If you’re one of the many gamers who have fallen in love with Poppy Playtime, you probably want to know when you’ll be able to play the third chapter of this episodic mascot horror juggernaut. Here’s all the news on the release date for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Release Date

Poppy Playtime fans will be able to resume their journey through the Playtime Corporation’s nightmarish toy factory sometime in 2024. While Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 was initially slated to arrive in players’ hands by winter 2023, Mob Entertainment recently announced through their official Twitter page that its release had been delayed into 2024.

Based on the wording of the delay announcement, Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 will likely be released in early 2024, possibly as early as January.

A message from Zach and Seth regarding Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 (check the comments also!): pic.twitter.com/JlpM3Ze9wA — Mob Entertainment (@mobgamesstudios) December 11, 2023

Trailers for previous chapters of Poppy Playtime pulled out all the stops to make viewers’ spines tingle, and the first official trailer for Poppy’s Playtime Chapter 3 is no exception.

The trailer, which was released on Mob Entertainment‘s YouTube channel on December 11th, 2023, gave Poppy Playtime fans a sneak preview of what’s to come in the series’ third installment, dropping some delectable hints about the terrifying threats they’ll encounter and the direction the series’ grim story is heading in.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Storyline

Image: Mob Entertainment

The underlying story that ties each installment of Poppy Playtime together is a twisted one. From what is shown in the trailer, Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 is set to pay off every thread teased in the final minutes of Poppy Playtime Chapter 2. For those who may not be aware, Poppy Playtime puts you in the shoes of a former employee of Playtime Co., a mammoth toy production company, who returns to the factory they once worked at to discover why its entire staff has disappeared.

At the end of Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, the player arrives at the ruined doors of Playcare, an on-site daycare where children adopted by Playtime employees could stay and play while their foster parents were at work. Unfortunately, Playtime Co.’s management’s intentions for these young souls were far darker than they let on, and the Playcare facility soon became anything but a safe place for children.

The trailer for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 shows that the player will be navigating the dilapidated halls of the Playcare facility, working with Poppy Playtime and Huggy-Wuggy‘s female counterpart, Kissy Missy, to uncover what truly transpired when the lights went out in the Playcare. Unlike her blue-furred twin, Kissy does not want to hurt you, implying that the corruption that has claimed the rest of her kind has not reached her yet.

Unfortunately, the player and their allies won’t be alone, as the halls of the Playcare are haunted by CatNap, a feline toy and faithful servant of Poppy Playtime’s overarching villain, “The Prototype.” This mysterious abomination’s existence was first eluded to in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, and the trailer for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 hints that it has sinister plans for the poor souls trapped within Playtime Co.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2023