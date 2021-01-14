PS Plus February 2021 Predictions

PS Plus Predictions that actually have a nice chance of appearing in next month’s games. Note: This list is PS Plus Predictions, meaning these games might or might not appear in PS Plus.

PS Plus February release date

The next PS Plus games should drop on February 2nd because the January games should be ending on the 1st of February. One of the games that will be available is currently known. Here are the January games.

CONFIRMED: Destruction Allstars

After a three month delay, Destruction Allstars is finally coming to PS Plus in February! This PS5 exclusive will be available on PS Plus for two months rather than the usual one. According to Lucid Games, Destruction AllStars is a “global sports entertainment event where stars & cars collide”. The player assumes control of one of 16 AllStars, each of them has access to unique hero vehicles. For instance, Hana’s car is equipped with a blade that can slice opponents in halves. The game is a vehicular combat game in which players need to seek ways to destroy the vehicles of the opponents. For AllStars whose vehicle has already been destroyed, they would have to navigate the arena on foot and dodge incoming attacks in order to survive.

PREDICTION: Far Cry New Dawn

This game has a higher chance to appear in next months PS Plus because of the lack of success and not so good reviews. But hey everyone has their own preferences, Far Cry games haven’t been top of the line lately so they might just give them out for free.

Far Cry New Dawn is a 2019 first-person shooter developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. The game is a spin-off of the Far Cry series and a narrative sequel to Far Cry 5. The story is set seventeen years after the events of Far Cry 5. After the nuclear exchange known as “the Collapse” devastated the world, survivors attempt to rebuild the community in Hope County.

PREDICTION: Marvel’s Spider-Man

This PS Plus Prediction has a low chance to fulfill. But it might happen because this game was super popular when it was released 2 years ago. Also, this game is very highly rated and that is why I put it on the PS Plus Predictions list.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is a 2018 action-adventure game developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. In the main storyline, the super-human crime lord Mister Negative orchestrates a plot to seize control of New York City’s criminal underworld. When Mister Negative threatens to release a deadly virus, Spider-Man must confront him and protect the city while dealing with the personal problems of his civilian persona, Peter Parker.

PREDICTION: Civilization VI

Civilization VI is one of the most interesting turn-based strategies I have ever played, this game is older than the previous games and is quite a different genre from the others. As we all know, PlayStation puts random genres on the PS Plus games. But it has a quite high chance of appearing.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is a turn-based strategy 4X video game. Similar to previous installments, the goal for the player is to develop a civilization from an early settlement through many millennia to become a world power and achieve one of several victory conditions, such as through military domination, technological superiority, or cultural influence, over the other human and computer-controlled opponents.