PS5 System Update 21.01-03.21.00.00 Patch Notes Out Today (July 8)

A new system update has now been released for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console. The version number of the new update is 21.01-03.21.00.00.

It has been a while since the last PS5 update was released. The last update was version 21.01-03.20.00.04 and that came out on June 9th, 2021. It was a boring update, and it looks like the new one is more of the same thing.

The last big update that gave us new features was the April firmware. The April update allowed you to store PS5 games to an eternal USB drive. There were also some social features included along with many other cool additions.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes for today’s update down below.

PS5 System Update 21.01-03.21.00.00 Patch Notes

This system software update improves system performance.

If there are any other patch notes that are revealed, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. It’s unlikely anymore details will be announced as stability updates never really offer anything special.

The PlayStation 5 console came out late last year and has been selling out worldwide. Console shortages continue throughout 2021 as supply can simply not meet the huge demand for the system. Hopefully more consoles become available very soon.