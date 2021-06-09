PS5 System Update 21.01-03.20.00.04 Patch Notes Out Today (June 9)

A new system update has now been released for PlayStation 5 (PS5) console. The version number of the new update is 21.01-03.20.00.04.

The last system update released for the console was version number 21.01-03.10.00. This update was released on April 27th, 2021 and was a simple stability update. Probably the last major update was also released in April as well and that included a way for you to store PS4 games on external hard drives.

Today the latest update for the PS5 is up and it’s version number 21.01-03.20.00.04. The update file size is around 900 MB. The size isn’t that huge so you may not have to wait long to download and install it. A controller update is also available today.

PS5 System Update 21.01-03.20.00.04 Patch Notes

We have confirmation of the update notes and it’s a “this system software update improves system performance” patch. No other news about the update has been released thus far.

In related news, the PS5 console has sold over 8 million units since it came out late last year. Sales for the console could have been higher if supply wasn’t so limited. Sony reckons supply issues could last as long as the rest of this year which could be a shame. Let’s hope more consoles are able to be released to the wild soon.

- This article was updated on:June 9th, 2021