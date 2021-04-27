PS5 System Update Version: 21.01-03.10.00 Patch Notes Today

A new system update has now been released for the PS5 console today. The version number for the update is 21.01-03.10.00.



This update has been released on April 27th, 2021 and it should be rolling out to all PS5 owners throughout the day. Unlike the recent PS5 update that was released a few weeks ago, it looks like this new patch does not come with any new features.

Sony notes you should update your console constantly in order for you to get the best experience. The latest system software usually makes sure your console is stable and operational for the future.

Anyway, you can read the patch notes for the system update posted down below.

PS5 System Update Version: 21.01-03.10.00 Patch Notes

Update your PS5 console with the latest system software. You can also check out the features that are available in the update here. In addition, you can view the online user’s guide in the PS5 console’s Settings menu.

Version: 21.01-03.10.00

This system software update improves system performance.

For more on PlayStation 5 updates, you can visit the official PlayStation website. The PlayStation 5 console is out now worldwide. Despite this, it’s hard to get a console right now thanks to high demand and low supply. Sony is trying its hardest to keep console production high in order to meet customer’s expectations.