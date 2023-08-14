PSA: Icy Metal, Helve, and Crystal Are Super Important in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Icy Metal, Helve, and Crystal hold immense significance as they unlock the possibility of crafting a formidable frost weapon. This weapon is highly advantageous for creating a custom frost mage or modifying Gale to become one. The staff exhibits unparalleled prowess when coupled with the right equipment, making it an indispensable find for frost mages. Thus, it is clear that Icy Metal, Helve, and Crystal are pivotal components in Baldur’s Gate 3 that should not be overlooked.

How to Get Mourning Frost in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To get the Mourning Frost in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must collect three crucial crafting materials: Icy Metal, Icy Helve, and Icy Crystal. Once you have obtained all three crafting materials you can combine in your inventory to make the Mourning Frost quarterstaff.

Here are the stats of Mourning Frost:

1D8 Bludgeoning (1D6) + 1D4 Cold

Heart of Ice: When dealing Cold damage, the wielder deals an additional 1 Cold damage.

When dealing Cold damage, the wielder deals an additional 1 Cold damage. Insidious Cold: Dealing Cold damage with a spell possibly inflicts Chillded upon target.

Dealing Cold damage with a spell possibly inflicts Chillded upon target. Weapon Enchancement + 1

Ray of Frost

Main Hand Only

Topple

You can make a pretty overpowered frost mage by pairing the Mourning Frost quarterstaff with the following equipment: Snowburst Ring, Necklace of Elemental Augmentation, Winter’s Clutches, Coldbrim Hat, and Encrusted with Frost.

Where to Find Icy Metal in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find Icy Metal at coordinates X: 50 and Y:-75 in Ebonlake Grotto. You can obtain Icy Metal by looting the Drow body in the Myconid Colony’s vault. However, the only way to reach this location is to save the Myconid Colony, which can be accomplished by bringing True Soul Nere’s head to Myconid Sovereign Shawn.

Where to Find Icy Helve in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find Icy Helve at coordinates X: 114 and Y: -252 in the Underdark. Icy Helve is dropped by Dhourn when you defeat the Spectator located west of the Underdark Fort. You can start this battle by walking through the broken gate at Selunite Outpost.

Where to Find Icy Crystal in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find Icy Crystal at coordinates X: -51 and Y: -149 in Dread Hollow. Icy Crystal is dropped by Filro the Forgotten, located near the Sussur Tree.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on August 14th, 2023