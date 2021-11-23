Update 1.08 has arrived for Psychonauts 2, and here’s the full information of the changes added with this patch. This vibrant and entrancing world is filled to the brim with unique gameplay experiences to be had for payers. A new update has been released that evens out some of the creases in the game caused by glitches. Notably, a certain dialogue issue has been fixed and even gameplay mechanics linking to particular attacks have been fixed. Before starting to find that bee, be sure to download this new patch first. Here’s everything new with Psychonauts 2 update 1.08.

Psychonauts 2 Update 1.08 Patch Notes

Fix intermittent hitches on PC

Fix water in Bob’s Bottles displays incorrectly in photo mode

Fix lighting issues in Strike City and Cassie’s Collection

Fix dialogue tree delay in Fatherland Follies

Fix Panic Attack not using its phantom attack during Psychoseismometer battles

That is all of the latest changes and fixes for the game. The dialogue tree delay issues in the specific area will certainly be a welcome fix for players and improve the user experience throughout the area. There is an abundance of achievements to unlock in the game so having no major issues throughout gameplay will allow players to work their way through the enjoyable instalment of the series quickly and efficiently.

It should be noted that the site gave Psychonauts 2 a 4.5/5 star rating in the review which highlights its accomplishments for rewarding players with an excellent experience.

Will you be playing through the latest Psychonauts 2 update this month?

Psychonauts 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Linux. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Steam forum posting.