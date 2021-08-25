Psychonauts 2 Secret Achievements Revealed

Pyschonauts 2 has just released straight to Xbox Game Pass, and we’ve got the full list of Psychonauts 2 secret achievements for you here. With a grand total of 57 achievements, this looks to be a fairly straightforward completion, but it will be a whole lot easier with the secret achievements uncovered. While most of these are secret, for the purpose of preventing spoilers, one of these secret achievements is not story-related, and thus can very easily be missed.

Of the 57 achievements, 20 of them are secret. All of their descriptions will be uncovered below, then the remaining 37 achievements will also be listed, such that you can view the list in its entirety more easily than through your Xbox guide. Their Gamerscore values will also be listed beside them.

Psychonauts 2 Secret Achievements

Employee of the Year! (15G)

Navigated Loboto’s Labyrinth

Navigated Loboto’s Labyrinth Mentee Fresh (15G)

Received your first assignment

Received your first assignment EVERYBODY Hates Socks with Sandals (15G)

Made a connection in Hollis’ Classroom

Made a connection in Hollis’ Classroom Know When to Fold’em (15G)

Shut Down the Luctopus

Shut Down the Luctopus High Roller Revelations (15G)

Cooled Hollis’ Hot Streak

Cooled Hollis’ Hot Streak Jung at Heart (15G)

Visited the Collective Unconscious

Visited the Collective Unconscious Sane in the Membrane (15G)

Repaired Ford Fractured

Repaired Ford Fractured Ram It Down (15G)

Plated Compton’s Cookoff

Plated Compton’s Cookoff Feast of the Senses (15G)

Completed PSI King’s Sensorium

Completed PSI King’s Sensorium A Little Off the Top (15G)

Treated Ford’s Follicles

Treated Ford’s Follicles Perfect Game (15G)

Bowled Strike City

Bowled Strike City To the Letter (15G)

Delivered Cruller’s Correspondence

Delivered Cruller’s Correspondence Buried Memories (15G)

Raided the Tomb of the Sharkophagus

Raided the Tomb of the Sharkophagus The Relic Room (15G)

Discovered the Astralathe

Discovered the Astralathe Archetypal Victory (15G)

Perused Cassie’s Collection

Perused Cassie’s Collection Bob’s Your Uncle (15G)

Emptied Bob’s Bottles

Emptied Bob’s Bottles Tattered Family (15G)

Soothed Lucrecia’s Lament

Soothed Lucrecia’s Lament Deluginist Darkness (15G)

Frequented Fatherland Follies

Frequented Fatherland Follies Finish What Was Started (70G)

Dissolved the Deluge of Grulovia

Dissolved the Deluge of Grulovia Make It Stop! (15G)

Broke all 3 Gramaphones in Fatherland Follies

Other Achievements

Home Run (15G)

Found the Family Camp

Found the Family Camp Family is in Tents (15G)

Helped Dion Setup Aquatodome

Helped Dion Setup Aquatodome Dance, Baby, Dance (15G)

Completed Queepie Quest

Completed Queepie Quest Good Vibes Only (15G)

Completed Gisu’s Psychoseismometer Quest

Completed Gisu’s Psychoseismometer Quest A Fungus Among Us (15G)

Completed Lili’s Request

Completed Lili’s Request Keep Your Shirt On (30G)

Scavenged all MISSION CRITICAL PSYCHONAUTS ASSETS

Scavenged all MISSION CRITICAL PSYCHONAUTS ASSETS Associate Intern (15G)

Achieved Rank 2

Achieved Rank 2 Junior Intern (15G)

Achieved Rank 10

Achieved Rank 10 Senior Intern (15G)

Achieved Rank 50

Achieved Rank 50 Principal Intern (30G)

Achieved Rank 100

Achieved Rank 100 Extra Credit (15G)

Upgraded your first Badge

Upgraded your first Badge Power Play (15G)

Fully upgraded a Badge

Fully upgraded a Badge Unlimited Power! (15G)

Acquired all Upgrades

Acquired all Upgrades Safecracker (30G)

Cracked all Vaults

Cracked all Vaults Figheaded (30G)

Found all Figments

Found all Figments You’re it! (30G)

Tagged all Emotional Baggage

Tagged all Emotional Baggage Pin Drop (15G)

Equipped your first Pin

Equipped your first Pin Pinhead (15G)

Equipped 3 Pins at once

Equipped 3 Pins at once Kingpin (30G)

Purchased all Pins

Purchased all Pins Hiccup in the Giddyup (15G)

Recovered your mental energy with a Dream Fluff

Recovered your mental energy with a Dream Fluff PSI Roller (15G)

Upgraded to the Astral Wallet

Upgraded to the Astral Wallet Fluff Nutter (15G)

Maxed out your Dream Fluff capacity

Maxed out your Dream Fluff capacity King of Pop (15G)

Maxed out your PSI Pop capacity

Maxed out your PSI Pop capacity You Otto be in Pictures (15G)

Purchased all Otto Shot Filters

Purchased all Otto Shot Filters Shutterbug (15G)

Took a photo with the Otto Shot

Took a photo with the Otto Shot Fine Tuning (15G)

Tuned in to a Stray Thought

Tuned in to a Stray Thought Nest Egg (15G)

Completely filled your Astral Wallet

Completely filled your Astral Wallet Take a Lickin’ (15G)

Consumed a PSI Pop to restore some mental energy

Consumed a PSI Pop to restore some mental energy Core Strength (15G)

Combined PSI Cards with a PSI Core at the Otto-Matic

Combined PSI Cards with a PSI Core at the Otto-Matic Objection! (15G)

Threw a Judge’s gavel back at him

Threw a Judge’s gavel back at him TK-O (15G)

TK threw an object to stun an enemy

TK threw an object to stun an enemy Duck, Duck, Goose (15G)

Found the real Panic Attack during his Phantom attack

Found the real Panic Attack during his Phantom attack Shared Regret (15G)

Threw a Regret’s anvil at another enemy

Threw a Regret’s anvil at another enemy Pyromania (15G)

Pyro’d 3 enemies at once

Pyro’d 3 enemies at once I’m always here for you, darling! (15G)

Talked to Milla in her Office

Talked to Milla in her Office Forgot My Keys (15G)

Revisited a brain through the Collective Unconsious

Revisited a brain through the Collective Unconsious Making Peace (15G)

Returned to where it all started

Pyschonauts 2 is available today on PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It is also free with Xbox Game Pass.