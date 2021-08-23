Psychonauts-2-Release-Date-and-is-Psychonauts-2-Coming-to-Game-Pass

After 16 long years of waiting it is finally here, the Psychonauts 2 release date is just around the corner leaving many players wondering if the game will be coming to Game Pass. Fans have waited so long for this day to arrive, with the first game launching as a sales disappointment before becoming a cult classic. It then spawned a VR exclusive sequel in the form of Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, but that was just an appetizer for the real thing. Here’s the answer to when you can play Psychonauts 2. Here’s the Psychonauts 2 release date and whether Psychonauts 2 is coming to Game Pass.

When is the Psychonauts 2 Release Date

Psychonauts 2 will launch on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on Wednesday, August 25th, however it will actually unlock on the 24th in some time zones if purchase digitally (see below). This comes 16 years after the first game’s release, so fans are surely champing at the bit to get their hands on the long awaited sequel. So if you’re planning to stay up late to jump on first thing, here are the various release times we know of so far.

Psychonauts 2 Release Time

If you purchase Psychonauts 2 digitally on the following platforms these are the times you can expect the game to unlock for play.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X – 1am BST (August 24th at 8pm ET or 5pm PT)

PlayStation – Unknown, but likely 12am on August 25th in your time zone

PC/Steam – Likely at 10am PT or 1pm ET

So there’s already a good reason to pick the game up on Xbox One or Xbox Series X if you’re a die hard fan that wants to jump right in. But can you do so without paying extra if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber?

Is Psychonauts 2 Coming to Game Pass

Psychonauts 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day, making it so all subscribers can pick up Double Fine’s latest without paying any more money. It launches just after a slate of releases to Game Pass, including 12 Minutes. So be ready for it to hit right at launch and get your download done quick.

And that’s the Psychonauts 2 release date and whether Psychonauts 2 is coming to Game Pass.