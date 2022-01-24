PUBG aka PUBG: Battlegrounds is hosting a new in-game event titled the “Check-In Dinner Event” wherein all players can earn free rewards like skins and others by simply logging into the game each day or certain times in a week. The event is exclusive to PC and console players and players can participate only once per account. To participate in the PUBG Check-In Dinner Event simply start the game and click the Check-In Dinner Event banner in the lobby.

This will take you to the official event website and you will have to press the “Join Event” button to participate in the events and receive rewards. Your check-ins will be counted only when your cumulative time of survival and spectating allies in a day totals at least 1 hour. With that said, here’s how to get all the free rewards from the Check-In Dinner Event on PC and Console.

PUBG Check-In Dinner Event: How to Get Free Rewards on PC and Console

​In a recent community post, Krafton announced the new event, which as per the developers, will “provide various in-game rewards to our players regularly entering the Battlegrounds.” The event is split across several weeks and players will have to perform specific login objectives to acquire free rewards.

Want some free items in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS? Check in during our weekly events to unlock the Orbital Vanguard costumes and weekend events to receive special daily rewards for free! pic.twitter.com/iXnsLTX2Mz — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) January 19, 2022

The objectives are very straightforward and only require you to jump into the game a specific number of times in a week. Below are all the objectives and their rewards in the PUBG Check-In Dinner Event:

EVENT 1: WEEKEND CHECK-IN EVENT

Play at least an hour of PUBG: Battlegrounds during the weekends and receive different in-game rewards for each day you check-in.

Weekend Check-In First Week Period (PC & Console)

PST : January 20, 2022, 4 PM – January 23, 2022 3:59 PM

CET : January 21, 2022, 1 AM – January 24, 2022 0:59 AM

KST : January 21, 2022, 9 AM – January 24, 2022 8:59 AM

Weekend Check-In Second Week Period (PC & Console)

PST : January 27, 2022, 4 PM – January 30, 2022, 3:59 PM

CET : January 28, 2022, 1 AM – January 31, 2022, 0:59 AM

KST : January 28, 2022, 9 AM – January 31, 2022, 8:59 AM

EVENT 2: WEEKLY CHECK-IN EVENT

All players can get the Orbital Vanguard skin by checking in to the game at least three times during the week. A bonus Orbital Vanguard “Cadet Red” skin will be awarded to players who collect all Orbital Vanguard Green, Pink, Yellow, and Blue rewards.

Weekly Check-In Period to obtain Orbital Vanguard “Cadet Green” (PC & Console)

PST : January 20, 2022, 4 PM – January 27, 2022, 3:59 PM

CET : January 21, 2022, 1 AM – January 28, 2022, 12:59 AM

KST : January 21, 2022, 9 AM – January 28, 2022, 8:59 AM

Weekly Check-In Period to obtain Orbital Vanguard “Cadet Pink” (PC & Console)

PST : January 27, 2022, 4 PM – February 3, 2022, 3:59 PM

CET : January 28, 2022, 1 AM – February 4, 2022, 12:59 AM

KST : January 28, 2022, 9 AM – February 4, 2022, 8:59 AM

Weekly Check-In Period to obtain Orbital Vanguard “Cadet Yellow” (PC & Console)

PST : February 3, 2022, 4 PM – February 10, 2022, 3:59 PM

CET : February 4, 2022, 1 AM – February 11, 2022, 12:59 AM

KST : February 4, 2022, 9 AM – February 11, 2022, 8:59 AM

Weekly Check-In Period to obtain Orbital Vanguard “Cadet Blue” (PC & Console)

PST : February 10, 2022, 4 PM – February 17, 2022, 3:59 PM

CET : February 11, 2022, 1 AM – February 18, 2022, 12:59 AM

KST : February 11, 2022, 9 AM – February 18, 2022, 8:59 AM

PUBG: Battlegrounds is available on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.