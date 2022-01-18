PUBG Cross-Platform Explained: Is There Crossplay With PC, PS4, and Xbox?

The talks about PUBG Cross-Platform in the community are at an all-time high ever since the game went free to play and even got a much cleaner title PUBG: Battlegrounds. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds aka PUBG is a name that needs no introduction. PUBG made the Battle Royale genre more mainstream and even grew to become one of the most played games on the planet. The game was first released on PC via Steam and received a fantastic reception from players and critics alike. The game soon saw its release on numerous platforms and many new and old players want to understand if PUBG is cross-platform and whether they can play with their friends on other platforms. Here’s a guide explaining PUBG Cross-Platform.

Is PUBG Cross-Platform?

Yes, PUBG supports cross-platform, but only between consoles. This basically translates into the fact that Xbox or PlayStation console players can jump into each other’s PUBG lobbies. This involves all console players (both current and previous gen) being able to hop into the same team or against each other in the same matchmaking lobbies. Sadly, cross-play is not yet available between console and PC, meaning mouse and keyboard players can’t join a controller lobby or vice-versa. As per the developers, “by enabling Cross-Platform Play, all console players can play in the same team or against each other in the same matchmaking pools, including custom matches.” PUBG Cross-Platform is not supported between Android and iOS devices.

Is there Crossplay with PC, PS4, and Xbox?

Currently, only the below platforms support cross-platform play:

Xbox

PlayStation

Stadia

As of writing this article, PUBG PC doesn’t support crossplay and the developers have shown no intentions of adding the feature either. This means that PC players can only play with other PC players. With that said, it’s quite a big task for the developers to bring crossplay to PC, as there are many variables involved. However, Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia players can jump into a match together and PUBG Cross-Platform play can be enabled by heading over to the in-game Settings, Gameplay, and then General Settings. You will notice the option to turn on or off Cross-Platform Play.

Once the option is enabled, you’ll be able to see players with a different platform icon alongside their usernames in the kill feed, while you’re spectating a match, and so on. Another added feature in PUBG is the Cross-Party Play. With cross-platform on, you will be able to do the following things:

Create parties with players on other console platforms (between PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia).

Find players from other platforms and send invites or befriend them.

Mute players

Join custom matches

You will find all these options under the Social screen. You can view the Social menu in PUBG by clicking the View button on Xbox and Stadia, or the Square button on PlayStation while in the main menu.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is available on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.