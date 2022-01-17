The year just started and as usual, the PlayStation Store‘s Holiday Sale is currently up and running, allowing players the chance to get their favorite games at a friendly price. With that said, as we are all human, the store offers its users the ability to request refunds on purchases, from games and DLCs to subscriptions. Here’s how to get a refund on PlayStation Network.

Am I Eligible to Get a Refund?

Just as with any platform, to be able to get a refund on purchases made on the PS Network, players need to meet certain conditions. Here are the conditions needed to be met to request a refund on the PlayStation Network:

Games and DLCs : Having made the purchase within a 14 days period and not started to download or stream the content. If the second condition is not met, you will only be able to receive a refund if the content is not working as it should. Ex: Cyberpunk 2077.

: Having made the purchase within a 14 days period and not started to download or stream the content. If the second condition is not met, you will only be able to receive a refund if the content is not working as it should. Ex: Cyberpunk 2077. Subscriptions : Having made the purchase within 14 days.

: Having made the purchase within 14 days. Pre-orders: Refunds can be requested at any time before the game’s release. After the release, you can request a refund within the first 14 days.

How to Get a Refund on the PlayStation Network

Differently than many other services, to ask for a refund on the PlayStation Network, you need to enter in contact with the store’s support directly, by chatting with a Support bot. Once the chat starts, just answer the routine questions, such as if the account is yours. After that, just select the type of refund you need between the options shown to start the process. If you are eligible for a refund you will be transferred to a live agent, who will continue the process.

Now that you know how to get a refund on the PlayStation Network (PS Store), don’t forget to check out how to request a refund on Steam as well.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2022