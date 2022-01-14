How to Get a Refund on Steam

Check out how to get a refund on Steam

January 14th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Steam-refund

Among the many platforms PC players can play on, Valve’s Steam is without a shadow of a doubt one of the biggest and most influential, featuring hundreds of titles, from indies to AAA. With that said, Steam offers its players a refund service, as PC players need to take many factors into consideration before making any purchase. Now, without further ado, here’s how to get a refund on Steam.

How to Get a Refund on Steam

For a game to be applicable for a refund on Steam, it needs to meet two criteria. First, it needs to have been brought within two weeks, and two, you cannot have played the game for more than 2 hours in total. In the case of DLCs, you can only get a refund if you made the purchase within 14 days and played the main game for less than two hours after buying the content. If you bought a title on pre-sale you can get a refund at any time before the release date. After the title debuts, you will be able to get the refund in the first two weeks of its release, but only if you played less than two hours of it. In some cases, even if your request doesn’t meet the criteria above, you can still send a refund request, but there’s no guarantee it will be approved.

You can request a refund on Steam by following the steps below:

  • Go to Steam Help.
  • Go to Purchases.
  • Go through the list and find the purchase you wish to refund.
  • Click on ”I purchased this by accident”.
  • Click on ”I’d like to request a refund”.
  • Choose where you wish to receive the refund.
  • Submit the request.

After going through the steps above, your request will be reviewed, and if approved, you will receive your refund in an average of 7 business days.

You can download Steam right now, to PC, Mac OS, Android, iOS, and Linux devices.

- This article was updated on January 14th, 2022

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
SCUM Update 0.6.2.37967 Patch Notes
Update 0.6.
Attack of the Fanboy
Roast Sinners in “Hell Architect” Releasing Today on PC
Torturing Souls is Your Responsibility
Attack of the Fanboy
Search 9+ Avatar image Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! “Sam & Max: This It’s Virtual!” VR Demo Now Available on Steam
Sam & Max, but More immersive.
Attack of the Fanboy
Cyberpunk-themed Game “Glitchpunk” Available Now in Early Access on PC
The Neon-Lit Streets Are Yours For The Taking
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy