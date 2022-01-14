Among the many platforms PC players can play on, Valve’s Steam is without a shadow of a doubt one of the biggest and most influential, featuring hundreds of titles, from indies to AAA. With that said, Steam offers its players a refund service, as PC players need to take many factors into consideration before making any purchase. Now, without further ado, here’s how to get a refund on Steam.

How to Get a Refund on Steam

For a game to be applicable for a refund on Steam, it needs to meet two criteria. First, it needs to have been brought within two weeks, and two, you cannot have played the game for more than 2 hours in total. In the case of DLCs, you can only get a refund if you made the purchase within 14 days and played the main game for less than two hours after buying the content. If you bought a title on pre-sale you can get a refund at any time before the release date. After the title debuts, you will be able to get the refund in the first two weeks of its release, but only if you played less than two hours of it. In some cases, even if your request doesn’t meet the criteria above, you can still send a refund request, but there’s no guarantee it will be approved.

You can request a refund on Steam by following the steps below:

Go to Steam Help.

Go to Purchases.

Go through the list and find the purchase you wish to refund.

Click on ”I purchased this by accident”.

Click on ”I’d like to request a refund”.

Choose where you wish to receive the refund.

Submit the request.

After going through the steps above, your request will be reviewed, and if approved, you will receive your refund in an average of 7 business days.

You can download Steam right now, to PC, Mac OS, Android, iOS, and Linux devices.

- This article was updated on January 14th, 2022