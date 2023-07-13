PUBG Mobile Dragon Ball Locations: How to Summon Shenron

Image: PUBG Corporation

The PUBG mobile and Dragonball Z crossover brings new content for fans to enjoy. The latest update comprises two game modes: Dragon Ball Super Themed and Battle Royale Dragon Ball Super. The former involves players hunting down Dragon Balls to summon a legendary dragon named Shenron. Read further to learn of the Dragon Balls locations and how to summon Shenron in PUBG Mobile.

Dragon Ball Locations in PUBG Mobile

In PUBG Mobile, Each Dragon Ball is randomly generated and change locations each match. This fact alone means there’s no way to indicate where each Dragon Ball will spawn at any given time. The good news is that players can find a tool called the Dragon Radar, which helps players find Dragon Balls quicker by notifying them when they are getting close.

Players must search far and wide quickly to collect Dragon Balls before other players can get to them first. The good news is that they are hard to miss as they are bright orange and can be seen from a great distance. Also, there are chances for Dragon Balls to be within chests scattered across the map, so make sure to open all the chests you come across.

How to Summon Shenron in PUBG Mobile

Once players collect seven Dragon Balls around the map, they can summon Shenron by heading to the Shenron Summoning Altar. The Shenron Summoning Altar changes locations each match but is marked by a yellow and round waypoint on the map.

Approaching the Shenron Summoning Altar and placing all seven Dragon Balls into the slots will summon a giant dragon named Shenron. After summoning Shenron, players will have the option to select one of the following wishes:

Advanced Supplies – Every player on the team receive extra supplies.

– Every player on the team receive extra supplies. Strengthen Kamehameha – Increases the damage and range of Kamehameha.

– Increases the damage and range of Kamehameha. Faster Healing – Improves the team’s healing and rescue speed.

If you can’t decide which upgrade to accept, I have come to the conclusion that faster healing is best. Being able to heal quicker and revive teammates faster will give your team a much better chance of winning the match. Especially considering how quickly you can die in a game like PUBG, healing faster is crucial.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2023