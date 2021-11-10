PUBG New State PS4 and Xbox Port: Is PUBG New State Coming to Consoles?

PUBG: New State is an upcoming battle royale game that is a sequel to the original PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. This game is slated for a November 11th release on iOS and Android devices, leaving people wondering if there will be a console equivalent of this being ported. Here is what we know about PUBG: New State for consoles.

Is PUBG: New State coming to consoles?

As far as we know, there have been no updates or developments about a console build for PUBG: New State. It is a bit of a disappointment that the popular battle royale franchise is moving forward with a sequel title for mobile, but not other platforms.

This doesn’t rule out the possibility of a major update or a port to match New Estate down the line. When the original title came out in 2017, it took about a year before the game went from a PC-only title to the Xbox One and eventually the PS4.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is one of the first major games that popularized the battle royale genre in the late 2010s. While not as immensely popular as its competitors like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, PUBG has stood on its own, boasting healthy player counts as well as also being another game that supports crossplay.

With this mobile-only sequel, it has already surpassed 28 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store. It is also important to note that the game is being developed by the original PUBG Corporation, so expectations are going to be rather high.

Finally, despite being a mobile game, the development team is looking to make this a technical marvel. This includes pushing the graphics to an all-time high as well as allowing mobile devices to hit up to 90 frames per second.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is out for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. PUBG Mobile is out for iOS and Android, with the New State sequel coming out on November 11, 2021. Click here to find out more information regarding PUBG: New State.