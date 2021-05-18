Update 1.69 has arrived for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Update 11.2 already came out last month and that patch was released for all platforms. Update 11.2 added a ton of new features to the game as well as some map changes too. The update was one of the biggest the game had seen in weeks.

Update 1.68 was released earlier this month and it too was a huge patch for the console versions of the game. Well today update 1.69 is out and it fixes an issue with the right stick controls. No server time is needed for the patch, although you will need to download an update to see its changes.

You can read the small patch notes for this new update posted down below.

PUBG Update 1.69 Patch Notes

[Console] An update has been released to change the R-stick controls introduced with Update 11.2. Once the update is applied, the R-stick inventory cursor will be enabled again. No server downtime is required, however players will need to download the update.

Maintenance for all versions of the game should have been finished already so you don’t need to worry about being offline. For more info on this patch, you can visit the PUBG Support Twitter page. PUBG is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.