Update 1.68 has arrived for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

On PS4 this update is version number 1.68, but officially it’s known as patch number 11.2. The PC version of PUBG already has this update installed, but today the patch is now available for the console versions of the game.

The first Survivor Pass season has started with this update bringing in new missions and more for you to experience. Multiple bug fixes have also been implemented to the game.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes for this update posted down below.

PUBG Update 1.68 Patch Notes

World : Erangel Updates

Military Base Bridges

Late last year, we asked players which locations on Erangel could be improved, or otherwise changed to improve gameplay. After reading your responses across multiple platforms, including previous feedback and suggestions, this update we’ve focused on introducing changes to the main chokepoints between the Erangel mainland and Sosnovka Island; the East and West bridges.

This minor rework brings structural changes to the bridges and includes the addition of new defendable positions, in addition to catwalks underneath to help fend off attacks, including those from the water. These catwalks also double as a new avenue of attack to mount an assault on those pesky bridge campers. So do your little turn on the catwalk.

The two bridges connecting Sosnovka Island and the Erangel mainland have had major changes, including additional cover and widening of the bridges.

Catwalks have also been added, providing additional avenues to both defend and attack from.

The dump truck has been repositioned.

Other Map Changes

4th Anniversary Graffiti Contest graffiti has been removed.

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party

Turn your slumber party into a slaughter party with Survivor Pass: Pajama Party!

This pass kicks off our new way of releasing passes, which are no longer linked in time and theme to the season. This gives us more options for content, duration, and even how many passes we choose to release per year. The passes will still follow similar mechanics with missions and rewards, so pick yours up and start unlocking today!

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party can be purchased within two different item packages. PAJAMA PARTY WEAPON PACK (990 G-Coin) Premium Pass + The Big Sleep – AUG weapon skin PAJAMA PARTY WEAPON AND LEVEL PACK (3270 G-Coin) Premium Pass + The Big Sleep – AUG weapon skin + Lv.30 coupon

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party provides over 30 rewards as players progress through 50 levels. You can earn XPs by playing matches and completing missions. Additional levels can also be purchased with G-Coin.

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party has the following mission types. Daily Missions, Weekly Missions, Challenge Missions.

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party will begin after the maintenance on May 6th and end before the maintenance start on June 17th. Claim your rewards before the pass ends, as there is no-longer an additional grace period to claim rewards once the season ends. Don’t forget to make use of your coupons in the Coupon Shop before the season ends, as they’re unable to be used afterwards.



Gameplay & Balance

Reputation System Balance Adjustment

Since Update 10.2 when the Reputation System was introduced, we’ve been closely monitoring your feedback. We’ve looked closely at aspects of the system which have caused frustration and made additional changes to prevent players from abusing the report mechanic, which had allowed players acting maliciously to lower another player’s reputation unfairly.

Spamming multiple reports through the replays system no longer unfairly impacts the targeted player’s reputation level compared to regular reports.

Set an upper limit to the amount of reputation loss per match to prevent misuse, especially in situations where multiple pre-made squad members report their random teammate.

We have also made the following changes to speed up the process of improving your reputation with good behavior:

Increased the potential number of reputation points available for player’s with a reputation level 1 or below. Also increased available reputation points for players at reputation level 4.



We expect these changes to improve your overall experience with the reputation system and allow us to better highlight players in the community who play by the rules and keep it friendly while doing so. Keep up the good work and please continue to share your feedback with us.

To prevent potential gaming of the system, we won’t be sharing all details and intricacies of how reputation progression/loss functions.

Weapon Modeling Update

The Flash Hider model on the SLR has had major improvements to its visuals.

UI/UX Improvements

Match History & Match Report Improvements

Having the option to deep dive into your replays and match history can be great to help analyze and improve your gameplay. We want to ensure these tools are simple to use and easy to understand. With that said, we’ve made improvements to both the Match History and Match Report screens which you can read about in more detail below.

Match History

Improved the overall page design and rearranged certain elements for better visibility. Increased size of the map images. Improved icon design for Last 20 Match Stats details. View Report is now displayed only when hovering over each match entry. Your Placement Trend is now displayed as a line graph, rather than a bar graph to give a more clear picture of your results.

Replaced Avg Kills with K/D Ratio.

Added Assists to the list of recorded stats. Assists have also been added to Match Reports.



Text Flow

Text will flow horizontally if the available UI area is shorter than the length of the text.

Text flow applies to the following UI: In-Game On-screen Key Guide Custom Key Bindings Settings Menu Observer Team member information/list of nearby players War Mode World Map



QOL Improvements

Inventory Improvements

Camera Movement Features and R-Stick Focusing/Confirm feature. R-Stick Movement/Confirm feature has been removed. Inventory Cursor Sensitivity Option has been removed from settings. R-Stick camera movement implemented. Players can use R-Stick to move their camera while in their inventory, helping increase their field of vision.

Quick Pick-Up/Drop changes. From: Quick Pick-Up / Quick-drop To: Pick-Up half / Drop half

Tool-Tip Pop-up Option. Added an option in settings to hide the Tool-Tip



Settings Improvements

Sensitivity Settings options. Changed the increase/decrease value from 1 to 0.1, allowing players to fine-tune their sensitivity settings.



Reticle Brightness Options. Players can set the desired brightness for individual reticle types.



Control and Action Improvements

AIM (over the shoulder) and ADS can be maintained when holding LT (Xbox/Stadia), L2 (PS) while swapping seats and exiting a vehicle. Maintaining AIM or ADS while swapping seats is available on all controller presets. However, exiting a vehicle while maintaining AIM or ADS is only available on controller presets A, B, and C.

Players using Preset C can use AIM (over the shoulder) while in a vehicle by tapping LT (Xbox/Stadia), L2 (PS).

Changed the response time of auto-run to 0.3 secs to help reduce instances of accidental activation when leaning left using Preset A or B controls.

Store Improvements

Item Quantity Players will be able to increase and decrease the quantity of the items they wish to purchase using R-stick.

Toggle Through Banners. Players can use R-stick to toggle through the featured portrait banners.

Key Binding Improvements. Featured Banner. Changed the action keys to A and X (Xbox/Stadia), Cross and Square (PS). Item slot. Changed hold to purchase to tap to purchase. Changed L-stick tap to R-stick tap to preview. Item Preview. Purchase Item: X (Xbox/Stadia), Square (PS). Select/Cancel an item: A (Xbox/Stadia), Cross (PS). Store Items and G-coin. Changed hold to purchase to tap to purchase.



Performance

Improved client performance by disabling certain voice chat-related features when voice chat is disabled.

Improved client FPS stability through a reduction in hitches related to optimization work.

Optimized CPU performance by adding additional multi-threaded rendering support.

Optimized CPU performance through animation optimization.

Optimized some server and client performance pipelines to reduce both server and client hitches.

Optimized smoke particles of Smoke Grenade’s to help reduce severe frame drops in certain situations. As part of this change, the smoke particles are now slightly more opaque. Players inside smokes will now be slightly less visible.



EU Server Relocation

As mentioned in a previous announcement, we went through a lot of testing to improve the gameplay experience in the EU. As a result, moving the EU server currently located in Ireland to Paris, France may impact pings for a small number of players in or near Ireland, but the overall ping will be much improved. Therefore, with the 11.2 update, half of the Irish servers will be moved to France, and if the results are good, we will move the remaining half to Paris.

PUBG LABS: Respawn Royale

This round of PUBG LABS utilizes two different gameplay changes to create a frantic experience for squads on Paramo. The first of which is a 500% damage increase across the board for all weapons and throwables in order to create a one-shot-kill scenario. But fear not, though dying may be easy, so is getting back into the game!

In Respawn Royale, your defeated squadmates will automatically rejoin the fight after their 100 second death timer has counted down. All you need to do is stay alive as a squad until that happens! If at least 1 squad member is still standing when a player’s death timer completes, they will rejoin the fight but be careful – if your squad is wiped completely, you’ll all be eliminated from the match.

Respawn Royale takes place on Paramo with you and up to 7 other squads. To help keep the focus on the action, we’ve also eliminated weapon looting and added the choice of three different spawn kits. This kit can be changed each time you respawn, so keep an eye on the situation your remaining team members find themselves in. The Bluezone will also still function as normal, so keep on the move!

Weapon Damage

In Respawn Royale, the damage of firearms, melee weapons, and throwables are increased by 500% in order to provide a one-shot one-kill experience.

Spawn Kits

Spawn Kit Options

DBS DBS + Hologram 12 Guage X 28 Desert Eagle + Red Dot Sight 45 ACP X 7 Smoke Grenade X 2



AWM AWM + 3X Scope Ammo X 35 Stun Grenade X 3



Crossbow Crossbow + 4X Scope 25 X Bolt Ghillie Suit Sawed-Off 12 Gauge X 4



Respawn Cycle

Once knocked out, you will immediately switch to spectating mode and a 100 second respawn timer will display on your screen. During this period, you will have the option to select which kit you wish to spawn with.

Service Schedule

After completion of maintenance on May 6th.

PDT: May 6th – May 10th 0 AM

KST: May 6th – May 10th 4 PM

CEST: May 6th – May 10th 9 AM

Settings

Paramo

FPP, TPP

Squad(No 1-man Squad)

No DBNO

Spawn Items Panzerfaust Grenades Molotov Cocktail Vehicles Not spawned Secret Room Key Not spawned Deathcam, Observer and Replay are not supported Participants Minimum 16, Maximum 32



Notes When Playing in LABS

LABS games do not provide XP for gameplay rewards

LABS gameplay will not be applied to Career

LABS gameplay will not count for your Survivor Pass missions

LABS gameplay does not provide BP or additional rewards

Items & Skins

Item Tier Adjustment

We have adjusted the tier of certain common, gray rarity items to improve consistency among similar item types. The adjusted items can now be exchanged for 60BP each. This has already been implemented as of Update 11.1. Originally intended to be deployed with Update 11.2, but was deployed in advance with a related bug fix by mistake.



End of Sales Announcement

The following items will be removed from the shop after the maintenance! Grab’em while they’re hot. Road Warrior – Helmet (Level 1) [BATTLESTAT] Rip Tide – M16A4, P18C, Vector, SLR, Beryl, S12K, MP5K, QBZ, P92, SKS [BATTLESTAT] Finish Line – G36C, Skorpion [BATTLESTAT] Convergence – S686, UMP45 [BATTLESTAT] Bloody Snowday – SCAR-L [BATTLESTAT] Danger Zone – Mk47 Mutant [BATTLESTAT] Firestarter – QBU [BATTLESTAT] Spartan – P1911



New Items

New animated PUBG ID Nameplates

For people looking to add a little more flair to their PUBG ID Nameplates, our first set of animated nameplates are now available in the store. They’re available to pick up individually or as a discounted pack, so take a look and spice up your style!

Sales Period – Batch 1

KST: May 6 2021 2 PM – May 5 2022 2 PM

PDT: May 05 2021 10 PM – May 4 2022 10 PM

CEST: May 6 2021 7 AM – May 5 2022 7 AM

Nameplates – 500 G-Coin

Vikendi Bird

Hand Drawn Holdup

Dogs of War

Searchlight

Feline Fury

Retro Ride

Bark at the Moon

Sales Period – Batch 2

KST: May 27 2021 2 PM – May 26 2022 2 PM

PDT: May 26 2021 10 PM – May 25 2022 10 PM

CEST: May 27 2021 7 AM – May 26 2022 7 AM

Nameplates – 500 G-Coin

Two Smoking Barrels

Adrenaline

Julie

The End

Note

Animated Nameplate animations will be active on the following screens: Career > Survival User Profile End-game screen – Opponent’s PUBG ID Spectator – Spectating player’s PUBG ID Death Cam – Killer’s PUBG ID

Animations are not active on the following screens: Match Report > Survival, Overview Team info in the in-game system menu



Sales Period

KST: May 6 2 PM – June 17 2 PM

PDT: May 5 10 PM – June 16 10 PM

CEST: May 6 7 AM – June 17 7 AM

Contents

Sheepover G-Coin value pack. Sheepover Sleep Mask Sheepover Pajama Top Sheepover Pajama Shorts 1050 G-Coin



Labor Day Sets

Sales Period

KST: May 6 2 PM – June 17 2 PM

PDT: May 5 10 PM – June 16 10 PM

CEST: May 6 7 AM – June 17 7 AM

Contents

Streetwear Bundle (990 G-Coin) Hipster Jean Jacket (700 G-Coin) Hipster Skinny Jeans (350 G-Coin) Hipster Canvas Shoes (150 G-Coin))

Coffee King Uniform Bundle (900 G-Coin) Coffee King Hat (200 G-Coin) Coffee King Apron (200 G-Coin) Coffee King Leggings (700 G-Coin)

Sporty Bundle (1090 G-Coin) Retro Track Jacket (700 G-Coin) Her Galaxy Shirt (200 G-Coin) Her Galaxy Shorts (350 G-Coin) Soccer Cleats and Socks (Teal) (150 G-Coin)

Victory Dance 48 (500 G-Coin)

Victory Dance 49 (500 G-Coin)

New Worker’s Gloves

Sales Period

KST: May 6 2 PM – June 17 2 PM

PDT: May 5 10 PM – June 16 10 PM

CEST: May 6 7 AM – June 17 7 AM

Contents

Worker’s Gloves (Yellow) (300 G-Coin)

Worker’s Gloves (White) (300 G-Coin)

Worker’s Gloves (Black) (300 G-Coin)

The Greatest Show on Erangel! Circus Sets

Sales Period

KST: May 20 2021 2 PM – May 19 2022 2 PM

PDT: May 19 2021 10 PM – May 18 2022 10 PM

CEST: May 20 2021 7 AM – May 19 2022 7 AM

Contents

Circus Star Bundle (1290 G-Coin) Circus Star Uniform (1190 G-Coin) Circus Star Shoes (200 G-Coin) (Bonus) Circus Star Hair (Bonus) Circus Star Makeup

Ringleader Bundle (1490 G-Coin) Ringmaster’s Tophat (300 G-Coin) Ringmaster’s Jacket (990 G-Coin) Ringmaster’s Vest (300 G-Coin) Ringmaster’s Pants (500 G-Coin) Ringmaster’s Boots (200 G-Coin)

Sideshow Bear Costume Set (1290 G-Coin) Sideshow Bear Mask (600 G-Coin) Sideshow Bear Costume (800 G-Coin) Sideshow Bear Feet (200 G-Coin) (Bonus) Clawing Grizzly – Emote

Harlequin Helmet Pack (1000 G-Coin) Harlequin – Helmet (Level 1) (500 G-Coin) Harlequin – Helmet (Level 2) (500 G-Coin) Harlequin – Helmet (Level 3) (500 G-Coin)

Harlequin Weapon Pack (1980 G-Coin) Harlequin – AKM (990 G-Coin) Harlequin – SLR (990 G-Coin) Magic Bullet – Groza (990 G-Coin)

Bigtop Backpack Pack (1000 G-Coin) Bigtop Backpack (Level 1) (500 G-Coin) Bigtop Backpack (Level 2) (500 G-Coin) Bigtop Backpack (Level 3) (500 G-Coin)

Victory Dance 50 (500 G-Coin)

Explore Rugged New Looks: EXPLORER Sets

Sales Period

KST: June 3 2021 2 PM – June 2 2022 2 PM

PDT: June 2 2021 10 PM – June 1 2022 10 PM

CEST: June 3 2021 7 AM – June 2 2022 7 AM

Contents

Pathfinder Outfit Set (1190 G-Coin) Pathfinder’s Uniform (700 G-Coin) Pathfinder’s Skirt (700 G-Coin) Pathfinder’s Shoes (150 G-Coin)

Survivors Biker Outfit Set (1190 G-Coin) Survivors Biker – Helmet (Level 2) (300 G-Coin) Survivors Biker Vest (700 G-Coin) Survivors Biker Shirt (200 G-Coin) Survivors Biker Jeans (350 G-Coin) Survivor’s Biker Shoes (150 G-Coin)

Hiker’s Outfit Set (1190 G-Coin) Hiker’s Neck Scarf (350 G-Coin) Hiker’s Overshirt (700 G-Coin) Hiker’s Shorts (350 G-Coin) Hiker’s Shoes (150 G-Coin) (bonus) Hiker’s Tanktop

“Range Shredder” Zima (990 G-Coin)

“Snake Hunter” BRDM (990 G-Coin)

Victory Dance 51 (500 G-Coin)

Victory Dance 52 (500 G-Coin)

Streamer’s Pack – MOZZ

Sales Period

KST: May 13 2 PM – August 5 2 PM

PDT: May 12 10 PM – August 4 10 PM

CEST: May 13 7 AM – August 5 7 AM

Contents

MOZZ’s Pack (1340 G-Coin)

MOZZ’s Dress (1000 G-Coin)

MOZZ’s M24 (990 G-Coin)

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where regular players could make certain changes, or take certain administrative actions on other players’ custom games.

Fixed the issue where raindrops forming on vehicles located indoors in overcast weather.

Fixed the unnatural movement of a character’s left arm when equipping a weapon from slot 2.

Fixed when a gunshot sound is played twice when a bot fires a weapon.

Fixed an issue where vehicles could not drive through and destroy small fences (mainly on Erangel), allowing them to affect vehicle movement/positioning.

Fixed the issue where Panzerfaust’s backblast was shorter than the intended distance.

Fixed the abnormal aiming issue in FPP when a player aims at a certain direction as a passenger seat of Pick up truck.

Fixed the inaccurate shape of the Duckbill attachment.

Fixed the issue where depleted Jammerpack could be fully restored after using the Emergency Pickup feature.

Fixed the issue where players could interact (looting items, opening doors, etc.) through unbroken windows.

Fixed issues with the Motorbike and Mirado sliding or shaking up and down.

Fixed an issue that caused consumables to be used when adjusting the zero point of a scope while ADS.

World

Fixed multiple world-related bugs in the training map.

UI

Fixed the error msg displayed when sending a friend request to a bot.

Fixed the issue where helmets and vests appear in a broken state at the inventory screen while their durability is still above 0.

Fixed the abnormal system error message displayed when navigating to the Survival page.

Skin & Item

Fixed the clipping issue with other items when equipping PGI.S Beast-Mode Mask item.

Fixed the awkward texture of PGI.S Colorshift items when viewed at Career – Weapons menu.

Fixed the invisible texture displayed when equipping Crash Test Handwraps item.

Fixed the clipping issue occurring when equipping both Evening Bloom Dress Box and Major Trouble Jacket (Green) items.

Fixed the awkward loop motion of Victory dance 43 animation.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official website. PUBG is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One.