Update 1.75 has arrived for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Last week on August 12th, the developer for PUBG released update 1.74 for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. The update was essentially the same as patch 13.1 which came out for the PC version earlier in the month of August.

Aside from bug fixes, the update also added some new content and gameplay adjustments. Well today another new update has been released for the console versions. On PS4 the update number shows up as 1.75. The patch number may differ for Xbox players though.

If you want to read the full details of this patch so far, you can read the info provided down below.

PUBG Update 1.75 Patch Notes

“[Console] An update will be released later this week (today) to resolve an issue that causes combat feed messages to be delayed. No server downtime is required, however players will need to download an update.”

The announcement taken above comes from the official PUBG Support Twitter page. This is the only info about the patch so far, although we will update this post if more details are to be revealed in the near future. PUBG is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.