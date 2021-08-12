Update 1.74 has arrived for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

If you are playing the game on PS4, the patch number associated with it is update 1.74. Officially though, the update is known as patch 13.1 and it’s rolling out now for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. A similar update was released for the PC version last month.

This update has a ton of bug fixes and other improvements to the game. Here is the live maintenance schedule for the game.

PDT: August 11, 9 PM – August 12, 3:30 AM

CEST: August 12, 6 AM – 12:30 PM

KST/JST: August 12, 1 PM – 7:30 PM

You can read the full bug fixes and other improvements for the game posted down below.

PUBG Update 1.74 Patch Notes

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue where specific flora could cause collision damage.

Fixed a flickering issue on the wooden windows of a particular Taego building.

Fixed an issue where the final Blue Zone wouldn’t function correctly in Custom Matches when setting the final Blue Zone location slider to 100%.

Fixed an issue where the MP5K reload animation was canceled when using a boost item.

Fixed some locations where items couldn’t be looted due to being obstructed by other objects.

Fixed a visual issue on Miramar where lines would appear on building walls when scoped.

Fixed the abnormal driving sound of the Pony Coupe.

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck between the barbed wire and street lights at Hosan Prison.

Fixed an issue where black smoke in the Hosan Prison building was floating in the air.

Fixed an issue with grass growing inside the Hosan Prison building.

Fixed an issue where the iron floors in Hosan Prison would pass bullets when shot from below, but not the other way around.

Fixed an issue where some windows in Hosan Prison would allow you to see the inside while not being able to enter.

Fixed an issue with characters getting stuck in the Taego Studio area.

Fixed an issue where dead players’ bodies were standing under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where bots were killed when jumping off the plane on Taego.

Fixed an issue where characters were forced to move to another area when moving to specific areas in the ocean.

Fixed an issue with trees floating in the air.

Fixed an issue where there was a signboard in the room, making it difficult to move around.

Fixed an issue where when using a waypoint while in the plane in Taego, it could not be used in some areas.

Fixed an issue in Taego where the houses were located high and a jump was required when entering.

Fixed where characters would get stuck in the Taego Shipyard area.

Fixed an issue where there was a building in front of the door.

Fixed an issue where items that were spawned in the buildings would stick out.

Fixed an issue that affected the emote volume when adjusting the gameplay volume in Settings.

Fixed an issue where the sound of falling into the water was abnormal in the pond near Taego’s Airport.

Fixed an issue where the White Zone of the Comeback BR is displayed when rewinding the replay to the point where the Comeback BR ends.

Fixed an issue where, when entering TDM with a male character and ending the session, the female character was displayed in the Store preview.

Fixed an issue where spectating time was not counted as playtime.

Fixed severe hitch issues during gameplay.

Fixed an issue where the range of the thrown smoke effect was narrow when throwing a smoke grenade under most vehicles.

Fixed an issue where players could fire at the frying pan by looking up and shooting in TPP mode.

Fixed a graphic issue that occurred when wearing a DBS skin on a female character.

UI

Fixed an issue where the Ranked lobby background color was different from the previous lobby.

Fixed an issue where certain Pass Mission words were spelled incorrectly when set to Polish.

Fixed an issue where the sound effect did not play when entering the back button from the Customize Pose page.

Fixed an issue where the marker could not be placed on left direct message position after zooming in on the world map.

Fixed an issue where the game mode text was not displayed when entering a Custom Match.

Fixed an issue where the OES Event end notification icon was displayed as a Supply Crate icon.

Fixed an issue where expired match history alert is not aligned on Match History Report screen.

Fixed an issue where Survival Traits Backpack image for Survival Page was low in resolution.

ITEMS & SKINS

Fixed a graphical error when equipping Son Heung-mins’s Jersey and PGI.S Tactical Skirt at the same time.

Fixed the graphical issue when playing in Zombie Mode with Young Sergei equipped.

Fixed an issue where black texture was displayed around the neck when a female character equips Julie’s Jacket and performs VICTORY DANCE – 2 PHUT HON (KAIZ REMIX).

Fixed a clipping issue when wearing the Vigilante Jacket over the Mermaid Outfit.

As you can see, a ton of gameplay improvements have fixes have been made based on community feedback. This is all thanks to the Taego update that came out just a few weeks ago.

If you want to check out the full patch notes list, you can head on over to the official website. PUBG is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.