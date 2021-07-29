Update 13.1 has released for PUBG, and we’ve got the full list of patch notes here. There is a lot to cover and the changes are quite extensive. The update mostly addresses the recent 12.2 update which added the new map Taego, fixing many of the issues that have been garnering criticism from players. This includes increasing the rate air drops and item spawn rates, adding objects to some otherwise empty areas of the map, and spicing up the initial plane ride at the start of each match. Outside of the map upgrades, changes have been made to the ranked rewards system, and some things have been changed about ranked play for the upcoming Ranked Season 13. Numerous weapons have been nerfed, as well as their rarity shifted, a “spray” feature has been added, and some small bugs have also been fixed. This update is available now for PC players, but console players will have to wait a few days.

PUBG Update 13.1 Patch Notes

The following update 13.1 patch notes are taken directly from the official PUBG website.

We have received a lot of feedback asking us to increase the amount of Air Drops. Currently, only one player who acquires the Air Drops gets all the loot. Now we have dramatically increased the amount of Air Drops, giving more players the opportunity to loot. The increased Air Drops can even be used as a great cover for hiding on the map.

Increase in number of Air Drops Normal crate (same as before): One Small crate: 5 – 15

Multi Drops Content Ammo, healing items, throwables and supply items can be acquired by a low chance.



In the Taego Secret Room, you can acquire enough items that can change the aspect of the match that cannot be obtained in the Taego World. To enter the secret room, first obtain the secret room key, which is randomly spawned somewhere in Taego. Once you have obtained the key, you can now find the secret room and enter. In the process of finding the key and the secret room, you can explore various places in Taego that you have never experienced before.

How to enter the Secret Room After obtaining the key, you can open the secret room door and enter to loot items.

Available items Self AED Scopes Supply items with low probabilities Large number of healing items and throwables



Having to wait at the Starting Island then flying off the plane every match, could have been a bit boring by now. Now, in order not to feel the tension from the start of the match, there is a certain probability that the engine of the plane you are boarding will explode at the start of the game to make an Emergency Landing. Feel the different play experience in this process!

The emergency landing plane moves faster than the existing starting plane, but the fall height varies greatly, resulting in a big difference in the fall distance. The farther you jump at the beginning of the flight, the farther you can travel. The later you jump off, the shorter you can travel.

If you decide not to jump off the plane, you will start the match with only 50% HP once the plane finishes its journey.

From your feedback, we found the need to adjust the spawn rate of items and made the following changes. In particular, there were many requests for an increase in the new item, the Self AED, which we made a great increase.

Spawn Rate Changes Stock: 1% decrease Stun Grenade: 14% decrease Molotov Cocktail: 3% decrease Self AED: 37% increase

New Items Added Emergency Pickup C4 Spike Trap



Sanhok was originally released in 2018 and was remastered in 2020. We didn’t stop there and gave Sanhok additional changes. In particular, based on the feedback received after the remaster, we improved the movement flow in specific areas and added cover to enable various tactics.

There were no objects on the coast from west to north in the South Ruins connection area. In addition, when moving to the northwest island, players had no choice but to cross the water without going through the bridge, and to move to the outskirts of the island, they had no choice but to cross the water by engaging with enemies in the stones or avoiding them. In addition, there were no cover for players moving across the shore so we decided to make some improvements.

Added small cliffs and rocks which can be used as cover in the south beach terrain on the northwest island.

Some buildings that can be used as cover did not spawn items, so we felt the need to improve them. Furthermore, if you were to climb up to the temple, there were no cover to hide. There were no covers on the way to the temple from Camp Alpha.

Relocated the Temple. Removed the buildings which did not spawn items and replaced them with buildings which spawn items.

Removed cliffs and added covers.

Adjusted the angles of the rocks.

Paramo has been removed and Karakin has been added from Normal Matches

Maps in Normal Matches Erangle Miramar Sanhok Vikendi Karakin



Since Ranked Season 11, additional focus was placed on your most recent Ranked achievements, with honor-based rewards such as nameplates and emblems now only available to display for the duration of the new season.

We hope this encourages players to continue their ranked progression while also adding a little more prestige to those hard-earned rewards each season. Ranked in-game cosmetics, such as parachute skins, etc., will remain available to use throughout all seasons.

Players who reach the highest ranks will receive additional rewards, such as animated nameplates and emblems to make the grind just a little sweeter.

At the beginning of Season 13, all eligible players will be granted their Season 12 rewards, including nameplates/emblems available for the duration of the season.

Honor-based rewards from Season 12 will be removed from the inventory with the start of next season.

Ranked rewards are granted based on your rank at season end. Players who reach at least Gold V will receive the Season 12 Ranked Parachute skin! Those who fight their way to Platinum or higher will also be rewarded with a unique Animated Emblem. Master or higher players will also receive an Animated Nameplate.

The Top 500 players from each region will receive a unique Top 500 Animated Emblem and Animated Nameplate to show their status as world-beaters. Top 500 players will be displayed in-game on the LEADERBOARD.

Finally, view all your Season 12 Rankedstats by checking out the STATS screen under the CAREER tab in-game once the season wraps up.

SEASON 12 EMBLEM & NAMEPLATES Players who played at least 10 Ranked Matches will earn an emblem and nameplate matching their end-of-season rank. Platinum Tier and above receive an Animated Ranked Emblem. Master Tier will receive an Animated Nameplate. Top 500 players are rewarded with a Unique Animated Emblem and Nameplate. Honor-based emblems will now be shown on your PUBG ID and displayed to enemies when you successfully take them out. Emblems will also be visible in the Death Cam and to spectators.

SEASON 12 SKIN Players Gold V and above will receive an exclusive Season 12 Ranked Parachute Skin.



Season 12 Ranked Mode will end once servers go into maintenance on August 4th KST (PC) / August 12th KST (Console).

Season 13 Ranked Mode will begin when servers go live with the live server update next month.

All rewards are granted automatically at the beginning of the new season. You may find out the rewards from the pop-up screen shown upon your first log-in of the new season.

In Ranked Mode, players who in Diamond rank or higher will begin to suffer daily decay of their RP if they go a 7 days without playing a single Ranked match. Previously this decay would stop at 3000 RP, allowing players to maintain at least the lowest level of Diamond ranking no matter how long they stopped playing for. In season 13, this decay will only stop once a player falls out of Diamond and in to Platinum. The purpose of Ranked is to check and improve your skills by constantly competing with others, even if you lose and your RP. Reaching a high tier and obtaining rewards without participating in Ranked is far against the intention of Ranked, which is why we came up with this decision.

Ranked Season 12 3,000 RP is the lower limit of demotion. You can maintain Diamond Rank even if you don’t play Ranked for seven days or more.

Ranked Season 13 RP demotion goes below 3,000 RP. Players with Diamond tier or higher will be deducted 100 RP per day if they do not play Ranked at least once a week. 100 RP deduction per day continues until the player plays Ranked. It stops when it goes below 3,000 RP. This means the deduction stops when you reach Platinum I. Diamond tier cannot be maintained if not participated in Ranked for seven days or more.



As a battle royale game where every match presents different situations, we believe each weapon category should have its purpose in certain types of encounters. When checking our data, we found DMRs to be overperforming at long to very long ranges. However, at very long distances you would expect SRs to have an advantage. These balance changes should make SRs more viable than before – especially for engagements at very long distances.

Alongside buffs to SRs, including improved bolting animation and transition speeds, certain ARs and the PP-Bizon receive recoil reductions or an increase in damage.

Read below for full details.

SNIPER RIFLES

The ballistics of the following Sniper Rifles have been adjusted (buffed):

Kar98k(+Julie’s Kar98k)

Mosin-Nagant

M24

Muzzle velocity increase (+20-25m/s)

Slightly flatter trajectory

Decreased drag

Increased damage coefficient at long range (0.9 → 0.95)

Some mechanics of the following Sniper Rifles have been adjusted (buffed):

Kar98k(+Julie’s Kar98k)

Mosin-Nagant

M24

Decreased bolt action delay (~10%)

Increased Bolt-action speed

Earlier Scope transition after Bolt-action.

Increased rate of fire (~20%)

DESIGNATED MARKSMAN RIFLES

The following changes have been applied toe DMRs:

Increased bullet drop and damage coefficient at long range decrease have been applied on Mini 14, QBU, SKS and SLR.

Decreased damage coefficient at long range has been applied on Mk12. (~5-10%)

ASSAULT RIFLES

The QBZ and G36C’s effectiveness was falling off too hard on medium to long range fights when compared to other ARs.

QBZ

Increased damage (41 → 42)

Slightly lower horizontal recoil

G36

Slightly lower horizontal recoil

LIGHT MACHINE GUNS

The DP28 was lacking in the DPS department in close range fights, and our data showed that the M249 could use a little help with control for medium to long range encounters.

DP28

Increased damage (51 → 52)

M249

Reduced horizontal recoil during long burst

SUBMACHINE GUNS

The PP-19 Bizon, having the lowest DPS of all SMGs, was doing okay in terms of KDR at medium to long range fights, but was suffering more than we had hoped for at close distances.

PP19 Bizon

Increased damage (35 → 36)

View upgrade features for each level of the Upgradable Weapon Skins, and you can upgrade them by consuming your materials.

Upgrading your Upgradable Weapon Skins Schematics and Polymer are required Upgrading will unlock features with each level-up. More schematics and polymers are required to upgrade to the next level. An Upgradable Skin, SLR’s features for each level are as follows. Lv.1: Basic Skin Cosmetic (Level 1 appearance) Lv.2: 4 Muzzle & Stocks added Lv.3: Uncommon Skin Cosmetic (Level 2 appearance) Lv.4: Total Kills Battlestat Lv.5: Inspect Weapon Animation Lv.6: Killfeed Skin Lv.7: Attachment Skin – 9 Scopes added Lv.8: Rare Skin Cosmetic (Level 3 appearance) Lv.9: Loot Crate Skin Lv.10: Attachment Skin – 4 Magazines added Once the weapon skin is upgraded, it cannot be reverted.



You can choose to open once or ten times. Open once: 200 G-Coin Open ten times: 1,800 G-Coin

There is a chance of acquiring Weapon Skins and materials to upgrade the Weapon Skins. Upgradable Weapon Skins Ordinary Weapon Skin: Special Grade or above (Special, Rare, Elite, Epic) Schematics (Material Item) Polymer (Material Item)

Contraband Crates can be opened for free once with 10 Contraband Coupons. But, cannot be opened 10 times with Contraband Coupons.

10 Scraps can be acquired from opening Contraband Crates using G-Coin. Scraps can be used to purchase items from the Scrap Shop.

Probability Table

Tier Item Name Probability LEGENDARY [PROGRESSIVE] BUZZKILL – SLR 0.90% Schematics Schematics 0.90% Epic [BATTLESTAT] Gilt Dynasty – Kar98k 1.20% Epic Tick Tock – M416 1.00% Epic Gold Plate – AKM 1.00% Elite Gilt Dynasty – Beryl M762 2.00% Elite Gilt Dynasty – QBZ 2.00% Elite Gilt Dynasty – QBU 2.00% Elite Gold Plate – Groza 1.70% Elite Gold Plate – SKS 1.70% Elite Desert Digital – M416 1.70% Elite Gold Plate – AWM 1.70% Elite Silver Plate – SCAR-L 1.70% Elite Silver Plate – S12K 1.70% Rare Jigsaw – Mini14 2.70% Rare Jigsaw – Tommy Gun 2.70% Rare Jigsaw – Win94 2.70% Rare Desert Digital – Kar98k 2.50% Rare Desert Digital – Mini14 2.50% Rare Gold Plate – UMP45 2.50% Rare Gold Plate – Sawed-Off 2.50% Rare Silver Plate – UMP45 2.50% Rare Silver Plate – Tommy Gun 2.50% Rare Gold Plate – Vector 2.50% Special Grayson – DBS 2.90% Special Grayson – Mk47 Mutant 2.90% Special Grayson – MP5K 2.90% Special Grayson – S686 2.90% Special Desert Sun – P1911 2.90% Special Desert Sun – Deagle 2.90% Special Desert Sun – PP-19 Bizon 2.90% Special Gold Plate – Win94 2.80% Special Silver Plate – VSS 2.80% Special Silver Plate – AUG 2.80% Special Desert Digital – Win94 2.80% Special Desert Digital – Micro UZI 2.80% Special Rugged (Orange) – M416 2.80% Special Rugged (Orange) – AKM 2.80% Polymers x50 Polymers x50 8.30% Polymers x100 Polymers x100 3.50% Polymers x200 Polymers x200 1.50%

Introducing the new spray feature! You can spray on the ground, building walls during the match. Express your emotions through various sprays!

Where it can be used Sprays can be used on all surfaces. But, cannot be used on characters, surface of water, glass windows or vehicles.

You can spray while jumping, sitting down or on the go. If Sprays cannot be used, an error message will be displayed.

Spraying distance FPP/TPP: 0.6m – 1.8m from the object.

Cannot be used in the lobby.

Sprays can be equipped under Customize – Emote tab.

Only one spray can be sprayed at a time, previous spray will disappear once the second spray is sprayed.

We have improved the match results page to maximize your chicken dinner experience. In order to differentiate the experience of the difference between winning and not winning, the winning screen does not display the result screen immediately at the end of the match, but enters the celebration phase after the WWCD moves are performed. If you exit with the celebration end key, the result screen will appear. Try to get your chicken dinner now and experience the improved match results screen!

After the WWCD moves, players who have survived can move around freely.

If your team has won but you have been killed during match in Duos and Squads, you will be able to watch your teammates celebrate.

If the team wins while watching the death screen, it goes directly to the result screen.

You can quickly and easily check the stats of your teammates without having to open the match report after the match is over. In addition, we made it possible to add friends right after the match, and you can have fun by decorating and showing off your avatar and nameplates.

You can check out you and your teammates’ stats(kill, assist, damage).

Supported in Normal and Ranked Matches. Not supported in Custom, Arcade and Labs.

Ranked Result page has been added.

This can also be checked in Solos.

If you are engaged in frantic battles with enemies during a match, it is very confusing to distinguish what happened. We have improved the way kill messages are displayed in this update.

Up to four actions can be displayed at a time. They differ in color and effects which makes it easier to distinguish. DBNO Assist Kill Teamkill

Kill/Assist counts now have animated effects.

If multiple actions were taken in place at once, up to four messages are displayed.

The distance that can be used with the Quick Marker has been increased, and it can be used in places farther away than before.

Increased the distance to 1km from the previous 300m.

Now available in Solo Mode.

You can share the locations of Vending machines with your squad mates using the Radio Message.

Increased the number of maximum Waypoints from the previous four to six.

There are “Auto Equip Attachments with Interaction Key” and “Auto Equip Attachments from Inventory” options in the Settings. If either option is active, attachment items are automatically attached to the equipped gun when acquired by pressing the interaction key. (But, it is only attached when the attachment slot of the gun is empty.) This didn’t work when the inventory is full. Now, we have improved the ability to automatically mount attachments by pressing the interaction key even if the inventory is full when all of the conditions below are met.

When bot “Auto Equip Attachments with Interaction Key” and “Auto Equip Attachments from Inventory” options are enabled.

When the acquired item is an attachment and the slot for the attachment is empty.

The community has been saying that the icons for item acquisition notifications and event notification messages looked very much alike. We have clearly differentiated the icons to reduce confusion.

Item Acquisition Message

Event Message

When purchasing an item from a fixed slot from Store – Items, the slot changes to “Purchased” status and the item is moved to the end of the queue.

Updated the message displayed with G-Coin purchases and removed the “Move” button.

You can adjust the number of $99.99 G-Coins you wish to purchase(Maximum of five).

Spray items are available. The “Emotes” tab name has changed to “Emotes & Sprays”.



Improved backend prepass system logic to slightly improve performance.

Sales period is subject to change.

BP Items

Sale Begins: PDT: August 3, 7 PM CEST: August 4, 4 AM KST: August 4, 11 AM

Three Female Faces

Sale Begins: PDT: August 3, 7 PM CEST: August 4, 4 AM KST: August 4, 11 AM

School Look

Sale Begins: PDT: August 24, 7 PM CEST: August 25, 4 AM KST: August 25, 11 AM



The replay system has been updated. Replay files from previous updates are now unable to be used.

GAME PLAY

Fixed an issue where seedlings caused collision damages.

Fixed a flickering issue on the wooden windows of the Hosan building.

Fixed the issue where the last Bluezone was set above the sea when the last Bluezone location function activation probability option is set to 100% in the Custom Match settings.

Fixed the issue where if a player uses a boost item while reloading the MP5K with Quick/Extended Quick Magazine equipped, the reloading motion is canceled and the player can reload.

Fixed an issue where items could not be looted because of certain objects were hiding them.

Fixed an issue where strange lines where displayed on the walls of the buildings in Miramar when zooming in with a scope.

UI

Fixed an issue where Steam and Discord’s Rich Presence isn’t displayed properly in Normal Match and Ranked Arcade Mode lobby.

PUBG is available to play today on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and mobile.

- This article was updated on July 29th, 2021