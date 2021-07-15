Update 1.72 has arrived for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The new update is now available for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. If you have a PS4, the update number is version 1.72. However, officially the patch number is 12.2. Update 12.2 was released for the PC version of PUBG not too long ago, but now it’s available for consoles.

The update brings with it the new map called Taego and this location can fit up to 100 players. It’s also worth mentioning some friendly bird varieties are around the map too. Lot of other adjustments and content has been added too.

You can check out bug fixes for the new update below.

PUBG Update 1.72 Patch Notes (12.2)

GAME PLAY

Fixed the issue where a player attempts to get in a vehicle while looking at the opposite side of the car in ADS mode, the player gets into the seat on the opposite side, instead of the one close to the player.

Fixed the issue where the perspective is FPP while parachuting from Emergency Pickup in FPP mode.

Fixed an issue where the rear seat player’s view is blocked when riding in the rear seat of a roadster motorcycle rider with a skinned LV. 3 backpack in FPP mode.

Fixed an unusual graphical issue on R1895.

Fixed a visual issue with the magazine when attaching an Extended Quick Draw Magazine to the P18C.

Fixed the issue where the recoil animation was lower than intended when firing R1895 in ADS mode.

Fixed an issue where the player’s footsteps, vaulting, and climbing sound effects sounded different depending on the location of another player at a distance.

Fixed an issue where the Adrenaline Syringe is used first even when there are other boost items, if there is an Adrenaline Syringe in the inventory when using the auto boost button.

Fixed an issue where the smoke from a damaged BRDM had a sharp edge in FPP.

Fixed an issue where the lobby Reconnect button wouldn’t work after certain bans had been overturned.

Fixed a clipping with the Contraband Crate preview when the progressive skin is at maximum level.

Fixed an issue where the lobby intermittently restarted and characters were not displayed.

Fixed the issue where the character’s camera direction wouldn’t change when the character bumps into an object during walking or running.

Fixed an issue where the character would float up into the air when performing certain movements on the Lobby Ball.

Fixed an issue where the viewpoint shifted backward when using a recovery or boost item in the back seat of the Buggy.

Fixed an issue where the character’s arm was displayed strangely when changing the firing mode of the PP19 Bizon gun from the back seat of a motorcycle or scooter.

Fixed an issue where SMGs could be used in the driver’s seat of motorcycles, scooters, and ATVs.

Fixed an issue where a player could be teleported to a different location, related to a destroyed Motor Glider.

Fixed an issue where the firing volume during the game’s waiting time in Training Mode was lower than the firing volume after the waiting time.

UI

Fixed an issue where the same notification was displayed repeatedly when acquiring a medal of the same tier in Mastery.

Fixed an issue where the BattleStat module was displaying numbers exceeding the maximum limit.

Fixed an issue where stats weren’t updated properly when quickly navigating through modes in the Stats screen.

Fixed an issue where Korean input was possible in the title when creating a custom match for the first time, but not possible from the second attempt.

Fixed an issue where vehicles were not visible when previewing vehicle skins in the shop after launching the game for the first time.

Fixed an issue where the Chicken Dinner Medals had incorrect explanations.

Fixed an issue where a console icon was displayed in front of the nickname in the system message when receiving or rejecting a friend request.

Fixed an issue where, after a party invitation, if a party member entered a match without accepting it, the player who accepted it would not be able to cancel matchmaking.

Fixed the issue where there were two Motorcycle categories displayed in the Custom Match Settings.

ITEMS & SKINS

Fixed an issue where the chest area had visual clipping when wearing the PGI.S Tactical Vest and the basic LV.2,3 vest after equipping the Battle Bunny Outfit.

Fixed the clipping issue when equipping Duncan’s Infiltrator Helmet – (Level 1) and Wooden Puppet Mask together.

Fixed the clipping issue when a female character equips the shirt, necktie, and most kinds of skirts.

Fixed the clipping issue on the wrist for female characters and in the stomach area for male characters, when equipping any type of Handwraps with a long-sleeve t-shirt.

Fixed a clipping issue when wearing a vest while wearing a form-fitting dress.

If you want to see more patch notes for this huge update, you can visit the official website. PUBG is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and mobile devices.