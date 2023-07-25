PUBG Weapon Tier List: Best Guns in PUBG Ranked (2023)

Image: PUBG Corporation

PUBG weapons are either a hit or a miss; surprisingly, many of them miss. But, a handful of weapons are considered the best and can be a huge help to win the battle. We have the top guns for you if you are looking to perfect your loadout. Here are the top 10 best guns in PUBG ranked.

The Best Guns in PUBG

Check out our ranked tier list in the grid below of the best guns in PUBG. Read further after the grid for a brief description of each gun and why we believe they fit in their corresponding tier level!

Tier Gun S AWM, Crossbow, SLR. A Beryl M762, Groza, MG3, DBS. B MK14 EBR, SCAR, Mini 14.

S Tier – AWM

Image: PUBG Corporation / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

With the highest range in PUBG, the AWM is a standout Bolt Action Rifle that any player should have in their loadout. Its bullets are so powerful that it can one-shot a level 3 helmet, making it perfect for headshots. The only downfall of this gun is that its ammo can be frustrating to find. But, besides that, it’s hands down a top choice in PUBG.

S Tier – Crossbow

Surprisingly, the Crossbow is one of the best weapons in the game. While it may be better for Duos and Squad since your team will constantly give up your position, it is a beast in solo mode once you get the stealth gameplay down. With silent ammo and high damage output, the Crossbow is a silent killer, where your enemies won’t know what hit them.

S Tier – SLR

The SLR is criminally underutilized and should instead be included in every die-hard PUBG player’s loadout. This DMR weapon does well with stats, with high Bullet Velocity and damage output. The great part about the SLR is that it doesn’t require many attachments to make it shine, unlike other options in the same weapon type.

A Tier – Beryl M762

Beryl M762 wouldn’t have made this best guns list last year, but with the recent updates the game has received — it is now a top choice. The Beryl M762 Assault Rifle now executes more significant damage per second and increased bullet velocity. Add to its three available attachment slots, and you have a gun that can take you far in PUBG matches.

A Tier – Groza

The Groza is a fan favorite, and for a good reason — its recoil feels perfect, improving aiming accuracy. With an extremely high fire rate and excellent accuracy, this gun is ideal for close to mid-range gunfights. Bonus points for the fact that reloading this gun only takes a matter of a few seconds.

A Tier – MG3

Playing PUBG with a Light Machine Gun is the best way to feel like a man-made turret. There are a bunch of LMGs in the game, but the winner goes to the MG3. With the ability to fire around 660 rounds per minute in one setting and 990 rounds in another, there is opportunity to gun down a whole room of opponents. The gun’s recoil can take time to get used to, but this can become your favorite gun with practice.

A Tier – DBS

While Shotguns aren’t the best choice in a game like PUBG, I wanted to mention the DBS since it holds up very well in the current meta. Usually, shotguns have a small range, but that isn’t the case with the DBS, as it allows for medium-range kills. Also, it being a double-barrel pump means you’ll get some of the highest damage output when using this gun.

B Tier – MK14 EBR

The MK14 EBR stands out in PUBG because it can be accurate from long-range. Also, the gun has two settings — Semi-Auto and fully automatic — with Semi being perfect for long range, while fully auto is excellent for close quarters. It also helps that the MK14 is fantastic at dealing damage, killing opponents before the clip is even close to empty.

B Tier – SCAR

The SCAR is a classic in any war game, such as Call of Duty, Battlefield, and PUBG. It’s especially great in PUBG as the game requires no attachments to reach maximum potential. The SCAR’s bullet velocity is higher than the M4A1, its recoil is (almost) perfect with Vertical and Half Grip, and the gun is fantastic for single-tapping. The SCAR is an excellent choice for those playing at high levels of competition.

B Tier – Mini 14

Last but not least, we have the Mini 14. This semi-automatic rifle was underwhelming, but with recent updates, it is now considered one of the best. The update increased its damage and bullet velocity and lowered the recovery rate. It also helps tremendously that its ammo is easy to find and the gun is easy to come across.

- This article was updated on July 25th, 2023