Rainbow Six Extraction Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

Rainbow Six Extraction is finally here, and the game is best enjoyed with friends in co-op multiplayer. While you can enjoy this Rainbow Six Siege spinoff solo, the experience is designed around a team of three players. Thankfully, Ubisoft has made it very easy to group up with other people in this game, so you shouldn’t have any problems finding a team. While it may not be as engaging as Rainbow Six Siege, Extraction‘s co-op gameplay is still enjoyable enough. Here’s everything you need to know about co-op multiplayer in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction.

How to Invite Friends in Rainbow Six Extraction

You can invite friends from the main menu of Rainbow Six Extraction. Just open the social menu and you’ll see a list of all of your friends. Squads can have a maximum of three players and you can invite friends from any platform as long as you have them added as friends on Ubisoft Connect. You can add friends and send Buddy Pass invites to new friends by navigating to the Add Friends tab.

Rainbow Six Extraction Buddy Pass Explained

Just like It Takes Two, Rainbow Six Extraction features a Buddy Pass system where you can invite friends who do not own the game. They’ll be able to play the entire game for free as long as they’re playing with you, and you can invite up to two people. That’s enough to form a full squad, meaning a group of three can play with just one copy of the game.

An update from the Rainbow Six Extraction team. pic.twitter.com/Pa7rOu2DhN — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) January 18, 2022

The Buddy Pass system will be available shortly after the launch of Rainbow Six Extraction. Once it’s available, you’ll be able to invite friends using a Buddy Pass from the same menu where you can add and invite friends. It’s a seamless experience, and all your invited friends have to do is download the trial version of the game on their platform of choice. Buddy Pass invites are only valid for two weeks though, so your friends will have to purchase the game for themselves after the trial period ends.

Does Rainbow Six Extraction Have Crossplay?

Yes, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction does feature crossplay. People can play together across all platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and Amazon Luna. All you have to do to invite cross-platform friends is add them on Ubisoft Connect, and then you’ll be able to invite them from the main menu like you would anyone else.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.